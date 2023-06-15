Pharrell Taps Rihanna For Debut Louis Vuitton Men’s Campaign

Instagram

While many have been on the fence about the appointment of Pharrell Williams as Louis Vuitton men’s newest Creative Director, this new campaign might be what swings the vote. A pregnant Rihanna graces a billboard campaign in a leather ensemble, and if you look closely, there’s a pixelated print on her button-down top. The “Wild Thoughts” singer is holding a few monogram Louis speedy bags in an “on-the-go” fashion with a coffee in hand — very on brand.

Pharrell, who assumed the Creative Director role earlier this year, stands confidently in front of the ad, and fashion Twitter must have felt this confidence through the screen because many are excited about what’s to come.

Pharrell’s first move as creative director of Louis Vuitton men and he put Rihanna on the campaign… ATE https://t.co/CKygGylzYQ — ☈ (@shadyfenty_) June 15, 2023

Many felt the appointment should’ve gone to Black women designers in the menswear sphere rather than another celebrity. But perhaps the producer knows much more than we thought.

He posts this teaser just a week before the impending Paris Fashion Week SS24 Men’s Show on June 20th. While everyone is weary of the big shoes left to fill by the late Virgil Abloh, Pharrell’s knowledge of fashion might be much more vast. We await anxiously for this debut show as creative director and the reception. If he has the marketing knowledge to put a pregnant Rihanna on a campaign teaser, then there must be some good designs in the incubator waiting to be unleashed during men’s fashion week in Paris. All we can do is wait and see.