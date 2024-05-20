The Combs Twins Looked Absolutely Gorgeous At Their Prom

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

The Combs twins, Jessie and D’Lila Combs, are looking like spitting images of their late mother, Kim Porter in their recent prom pics. The 17-year-old girls shared images of their stunning, matching look on Instagram.

“🖤Prom ‘24,” they captioned the image on their joint Instagram page. In terms of the look they went for, the ladies stunned in a long black layered gown with a high cut on one side. The top of the dress was covered in embellishments, which looked like a v-cut strapless corset. They both wore their hair down with a side part and wore bold makeup, utilizing gemstones, that drew attention to their eyes.

Baby Phat mogul Kimora Lee Simmons commented on the image, gushing over the twins and showering them with love.

“My babies! So proud of this moment and I’m so very proud of you always! You are too sweet and gorgeous! I love you!😍❤️❤️🔥🔥🙏🏼,” she wrote.

Savannah James also gave the ladies a shout-out in the comments, writing, “Gorgeous!!🖤”

Jessie and D’Lila have been putting themselves out there as of late, including by pursuing a modeling career. Additionally, they have been a part of their high school cheerleading team at Sierra Canyon School, an elite private college preparatory school located on the West coast. The high school’s cheerleading team was the USA Game Day National Champion this year.

When not cheerleading, the Combs twins have been building up their portfolio as aspiring models. Last year, they made waves at Miami Swim Week and in the same year, they were the cover stars for Galore‘s Rebel Beauty issue.

In terms of what may be next for the twins as they graduate from high school, modeling is certainly a passion they hope to continue pursuing.

“At 21, we see ourselves being very successful with our billion-dollar brand and having a skyrocketing modeling career. We aim to create our own path, leveraging our individuality and talents to redefine our legacy in fashion, beauty, and business,” the twins said during their interview for Galore last year.

The twins lost Porter to lobar pneumonia in 2018. They dedicated a post to her this past Mother’s Day, sharing how much they miss her.

“Happy Mother’s Day to the best mommy everrrrr! We miss you more than ever. We love you so muchhhhh❤️❤️❤️ @ladykp,” they wrote in a caption under a picture of Porter in a swimsuit.

We’re sure she’d be proud to see the beautiful young women they’re blossoming into.