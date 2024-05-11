Kimora Lee Simmons Felt Daughter Aoki 'Was Set Up' When She Briefly Dated 65-Year-Old Restaurateur

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Teen Vogue

Kimora Lee Simmons was seemingly mute when news broke about her daughter, Aoki Lee Simmons, 21, dating restaurateur Vittorio Assaf, 65, a short while back. The businesswoman and designer, however, recently shared a word or two about the matter after bumping into TMZ recently.

A reporter asked Kimora whether she knew about Aoki’s relationship with Assaf at the time.

“I don’t think she had an anything,” the mom responded. “She’s a young pretty girl, and I think, we don’t think the toads we may kiss is going to be broadcasted.”

The news about Aoki’s brief romance became public when images of the two frolicking and kissing on a beach hit the Internet. They were on vacation in St. Barts, a Caribbean island.

The fashion designer also added that, considering the multi-decade age gap, she doesn’t feel the relationship happened organically.

“..I personally feel a little bit like she was set up, which is why I try to teach the girls. There’s definitely an age dynamic there,” she said.

In a subsequent question, the TMZ reporter also asked whether Kimora felt embarrassed after seeing the images and hearing the news about her daughter and the much older millionaire spending time together.

“I probably was a little bit embarrassed,” she admitted. “But you know me, I’m definitely like, ‘It is what it is, honey. Come on home, Mama’s got your back. He ain’t coming.'”

Apparently, Aoki and Assaf have since broken up. The restauranteur shares two children, Assaf, 21, and Valentina, 17, with his ex-wife, Charlotte Bostrom.

Aoki’s father, Russell Simmons, did have some things to say about his daughter’s dating choices, and TMZ interviewed him back in April.

“I’m not going to kick and scream about her choices,” he said. “All I can do is offer my advice and unconditional love.”