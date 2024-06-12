Oprah Winfrey Ended Up In The Emergency Room Over A Stomach Virus

Oprah Winfrey, 70, made a trip to the emergency room for a stomach bug, and we know because her longtime BFF, Gayle King, shared the news after the Queen of Talk missed an appearance on CBS Mornings.

On Tuesday, King, 69, told it all on her show about Winfrey’s condition. “She had some kind of stomach thing — stomach flu — stuff was coming out of both ends. I won’t get too graphic. Needless to say, she ended up in the hospital, dehydration, had to get an IV, it was a very serious thing,” King said.

But King also shared that Oprah was feeling better and hoped the media mogul wouldn’t be offended by her putting her business on blast. To ensure that, King called her best friend directly to make sure she hadn’t crossed a boundary. She shared their amusing convo on social media.

“I thought what you were trying to do was explain why I wasn’t there and doing that in a definitive way,” Oprah said from her home.

The two friends also addressed erroneous news headlines about her hospitalization.

“I was in the emergency room, I was so dehydrated,” responded Winfrey. “I had a dry mouth and I couldn’t keep enough water down to get hydrated, so I went to the emergency room for that, and that’s just it.”

Winfrey also shared that she’s “not 100 [percent], I’m on my way to 100,” adding that five people in her household have also caught the same stomach bug.

She also joked that because of the headlines, she’s gotten an influx of emails from concerned people.

“Everybody I’ve ever known who has access to my email has called me to say, ‘Are you alright?’ Thanks!” she laughed.

King reiterated that her intentions weren’t to be messy.

“The point I was trying to make America, is that it had to be something that would keep her from getting on a plane and coming. That’s the only point I was trying to make.”

“I was too weak to get on the plane,” Winfrey added.

But she’s getting stronger! We’re glad to hear Winfrey is on the road to recovery.