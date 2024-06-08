22 Celebrity Besties Almost As Cute As You And Yours

Where would you be without your girlfriends?
These star BFFs have been by each other’s side through a lot — the good, the bad, the scandals. We’ve been compiling this list for years in honor of National Girlfriends Day and National Best Friends Day. Take a look back at the celebrity friendships that go way, way back.
Gayle King has been Oprah Winfrey’s best friend for more than 30 years. The two met early in their broadcasting careers and remained close.
They’re more than besties, they’re practically sisters. Kelly even lived with Beyoncé’s family when they were kids.
Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss has been friends with singer-songwriter Tameka “Tiny” Harris since their Xscape days. The group plans to reunite for the first time in more than a decade during the 2017 ESSENCE Festival.
Bridges, who is married to rapper Ludacris, has known former Destiny’s Child member, Letoya Luckett for quite some time now. A few years back, Luckett teamed up with singer Monica to throw her a baby shower.
Sanaa Lathan and Reginal Hall navigate Hollywood together.
Lala has been there for Kelly every step of the way, including the birth of Kelly’s baby boy!
LeToya Luckett and Monica Brown are always out and about.
Actresses Christina Milian and Karrueche Tran have been spotted together on numerous occasions including having lunch or simply having a fun night on the town. Most recently, they attended a GQ party together.
Author-actress Holly Robinson Peete first met En Vogue’s Terry Lynn Ellis on the set of Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper. The two have been inseparable since.
From Set It Off to The Queen Latifah Show, Jada Pinkett Smith and Queen Latifah still have a super strong friendship. Pinkett Smith was recently the executive producer behind Queen Latifah’s succesful daytime TV talk show.
Sherri Shepherd’s circle of friends includes Niecy Nash and Yvette Nicole Brown. Here the besties celebrate Sherri and Niecy turn on TV Land’s Soul Man. “Love when friends like @YvetteNBrown come to support!” wrote Sherri. “Love you ’Vette!”
T-Boz and Chilli have been besties since back in the day. The group just released their first album in more than a decade.
Tisha and Tichina: Besties on Martin and besties in real life.
Solange even had Janelle in her wedding. That’s as real as friendships get.
Brandy and Jazmine Sullivan were caught showing off their amazing vocals in their hotel. That’s how real friends support each other.