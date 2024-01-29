A Look Back At 33 Of Oprah Winfrey's Best Beauty Moments

Michael Buckner / Getty Images



Oprah Winfrey is a force to be reckoned with. Known for serving out cars on a silver platter– “You get a car! You get a car!”– during her iconic talk show, The Oprah Winfrey Show, she goes down in history as the richest African-American of the 20th century. In 2003, she was even named the world’s only Black billionaire for a time. But aside from what’s in her pocketbook and her incredible accolades– or appearances in films like The Color Purple, The Butler, and Selma– her ability to overcome adversity constantly inspires us. And while we can find inspiration in her career journey, we can also find it in her hair and makeup looks over the years.

Since the ‘80s, the O Magazine founder could be recognized by her bumped cut blow out– as seen when she accepted her Outstanding Talk Show Host award at the 1987 Daytime Emmys– as well as her power red lipstick. As time went on, her full head of hair grew longer, often rocking blowouts with flipped ends (like at the 2002 Emmy Awards). This was of course before returning to her natural looped texture– like at The Butler press conference in 2013– going from dark to brown over the years.

At the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, she posed with her longtime lover, Stedman, in a curly, full-bodied brown afro paired with a champagne-toned lip (a staple for her throughout the 2010s). As for her latest beauty look? She arrived at the 81st Golden Globe Awards in a loosely curled blowout swooped over the shoulder, sealing the deal with a rose gold lip and nails to match. Oh, and we can’t forget the purple eyeshadows she’s been OWNing the last few months.

Below, wish Oprah Winfrey a happy 70th birthday and take a look back at 33 of her most inspirational beauty looks.

01 01 World Premiere Of Warner Bros.’ “The Color Purple” – Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 03: Oprah Winfrey attends the 2023 Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on December 03, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)

02 02 World Premiere Of Warner Bros.’ “The Color Purple” – Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 06: Oprah Winfrey attends the World Premiere of Warner Bros.’ “The Color Purple” at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on December 06, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage)

03 03 81st Golden Globe Awards – Arrivals Oprah Winfrey at the 81st Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images)

04 04 The 29th Critics’ Choice Awards – Show Oprah Winfrey speaks onstage at The 29th Critics’ Choice Awards held at The Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

05 05 1/11/98 Los Angeles, CA. Oprah Winfrey with a new hairdo at the 24th Annual “People’s Choice Awards. 1/11/98 Los Angeles, CA. Oprah Winfrey with a new hairdo at the 24th Annual “People’s Choice Awards.”

06 06 “Their Eyes Were Watching God” Los Angeles Premiere – Arrivals Oprah Winfrey (Photo by Jason Merritt/FilmMagic)

07 07 “The Great Debaters” Los Angeles Premiere – Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CA – DECEMBER 11: Producer Oprah Winfrey at the Weinstein Company premiere of “The Great Debaters” at the Arclight Theater on December 11, 2007 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/FilmMagic)

08 08 The 9th Annual National Conference For Women Oprah Winfrey during 9th Annual National Conference For Women at New York Hilton Hotel in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

09 09 Oprah Winfrey and Stedman Graham Oprah Winfrey and Stedman Graham Sighting at Stingfellow’s Restaurant after the 14th Annual Day Stedman Graham and Oprah Winfrey during Oprah Winfrey and Stedman Graham Sighting at Stingfellow’s Restaurant after the 14th Annual Daytime Emmys at Stingfellow’s Restaurant in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

10 10 12th Annual Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame Gala Oprah Winfrey during The 12th Annual Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame Gala at The Marriot Marquis in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Jim Spellman/WireImage)

11 11 Oprah Whinfrey, Bob Hope Humanitarian Award recipient, in the press room at the 54h Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at the Shirne Auditorium in Los Angeles 09/22/02 UNITED STATES – SEPTEMBER 22: Oprah Whinfrey, Bob Hope Humanitarian Award recipient, in the press room at the 54h Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at the Shirne Auditorium in Los Angeles 09/22/02 (Photo by Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images)

12 12 Ron Galella Archive – File Photos 2011 Oprah Winfrey attends 43rd Annual Golden Globe Awards on January 24, 1986 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

13 13 Ron Galella Archive – File Photos 2011 Oprah Winfrey attends 21st Annual Daytime Emmy Awards on May 25, 1994 at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in New York City. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

14 14 28th Annual Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony – Show LOS ANGELES, CA – APRIL 18: Inductee Quincy Jones (L) and Oprah Winfrey perform onstage during the 28th Annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on April 18, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

15 15 “Lee Daniels’ The Butler” Press Conference BEVERLY HILLS, CA – AUGUST 12: Oprah Winfrey at the “Lee Daniels’ The Butler” Press Conference at the Four Seasons Hotel on August 12, 2013 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Vera Anderson/WireImage)

16 16 TOPSHOT-US-AWARDS-MEDAL OF FREEDOM-WINFREY TOPSHOT – US President Barack Obama presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to broadcast journallist Oprah Winfrey during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House on November 20, 2013 in Washington, DC. The Medal of Freedom is the country’s foremost civilian honor. AFP PHOTO/Mandel NGAN (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

17 17 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards – Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CA- JANUARY 18: Actress Oprah Winfrey arrives at the 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 18, 2014 in Los Angeles, California.(Photo by Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage)

18 18 87th Annual Academy Awards – Arrivals HOLLYWOOD, CA – FEBRUARY 22: Oprah Winfrey attends the 87th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 22, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

19 19 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter – Arrivals BEVERLY HILLS, CA – FEBRUARY 22: Oprah Winfrey (L) and Stedman Graham attend the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 22, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage)

20 20 Oprah Winfrey Emmy Talk show host Oprah Winfrey holds her Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Talk or Service Show Host, awarded for the Oprah Winfrey Show, 1987. (Photo by Afro American Newspapers/Gado/Getty Images)

21 21 Oprah sells oprah. Oprah Winfrey shares secrets of her success as host and producer of the No. 1 tal CANADA – FEBRUARY 28: Oprah sells oprah. Oprah Winfrey shares secrets of her success as host and producer of the No. 1 talk show in the U.S. with broadcast and advertisting executives at a seminar sponsored by Television Bureau of Canada in Sheraton Centre yesterday. (Photo by Boris Spremo/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

22 22 Oprah Winfrey and Gloria Steinem (Original Caption) Television talk show queen Oprah Winfrey is introduced as one of Ms. Magazine’s women of the year 1/5 by Gloria Seinem (L) Oprah was cited for showing women they can climb as high as they want.

23 23 Oprah Winfrey, 1986 (Original Caption) 9/8/1986-New York, NY: Oprah Winfrey (shown 8/21), whose talk show knocked the socks off Phil Donahue in Chicago and Tom Snyder in New York, will debut nationwide this month. Her interviews are peppy, probing, revealing, earthy and best of all she is funny. UPI eh/Ezio Peteresen

24 24 Oprah Winfrey Wearing a Fur Coat (Original Caption) : 1987: Oprah Winfrey waist-up, wearing a fur coat. (Photo by LGI Stock/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images)

25 25 Oprah Winfrey LOS ANGELES, CA – 1995: American media proprietor and talk show host Oprah Winfrey attends an event with her partner Stedman Graham circa 1995 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ron Davis/Getty Images)

26 26 Stella McCartney : Front Row- Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2019/2020 PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 04: Oprah Winfrey attends the Stella McCartney show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2019/2020 on March 04, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

27 27 Tyler Perry Studios Grand Opening Gala – Arrivals ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 05: Oprah Winfrey and Stedman Graham attend Tyler Perry Studios grand opening gala at Tyler Perry Studios on October 05, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paul R. Giunta/Getty Images)

28 28 Premiere Of Apple TV +’s “Sidney” LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 21: Oprah Winfrey attends Premiere Of Apple TV +’s “Sidney” at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on September 21, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

29 29 Louis Vuitton Cruise Show 2024 – Photocall STRESA, ITALY – MAY 24: Oprah Winfrey attends the photocall ahead of the Louis Vuitton Cruise Show 2024 at Isola Bella on May 24, 2023 in Stresa, Italy. (Photo by Lorenzo Palizzolo/Getty Images)

30 30 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ – Ernest N. Morial Convention Center – Day 1 NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JUNE 30: Oprah Winfrey attends ‘From the Page to the Stage and Beyond: A Discussion of the nearly 40-Year Legacy and Impact of The Color Purple’ during the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on June 30, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

31 31 Variety Studio: Actors on Actors, Los Angeles, USA – 01 Apr 2017 Oprah Winfrey and Thandie Newton (Photo by Chelsea Lauren/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images)

32 32 “Lawmen: Bass Reeves” Los Angeles Party LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 01: (L-R) David Oyelowo and Oprah Winfrey attend “Lawmen: Bass Reeves” Los Angeles Party at Sunset Tower Hotel on December 01, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Paramount+)