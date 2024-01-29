HomeBeauty

A Look Back At 33 Of Oprah Winfrey's Best Beauty Moments

On The Color Purple star’s 70th birthday, ESSENCE takes a look at her standout beauty looks: from champagne-hued lips to blowouts with flipped ends.
Michael Buckner / Getty Images
By India Espy-Jones ·


Oprah Winfrey is a force to be reckoned with. Known for serving out cars on a silver platter– “You get a car! You get a car!”– during her iconic talk show, The Oprah Winfrey Show, she goes down in history as the richest African-American of the 20th century. In 2003, she was even named the world’s only Black billionaire for a time. But aside from what’s in her pocketbook and her incredible accolades– or appearances in films like The Color Purple, The Butler, and Selma–  her ability to overcome adversity constantly inspires us. And while we can find inspiration in her career journey, we can also find it in her hair and makeup looks over the years.

Since the ‘80s, the O Magazine founder could be recognized by her bumped cut blow out– as seen when she accepted her Outstanding Talk Show Host award at the 1987 Daytime Emmys– as well as her power red lipstick. As time went on, her full head of hair grew longer, often rocking blowouts with flipped ends (like at the 2002 Emmy Awards). This was of course before returning to her natural looped texture– like at The Butler press conference in 2013– going from dark to brown over the years.

At the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, she posed with her longtime lover, Stedman, in a curly, full-bodied brown afro paired with a champagne-toned lip (a staple for her throughout the 2010s). As for her latest beauty look? She arrived at the 81st Golden Globe Awards in a loosely curled blowout swooped over the shoulder, sealing the deal with a rose gold lip and nails to match. Oh, and we can’t forget the purple eyeshadows she’s been OWNing the last few months.

Below, wish Oprah Winfrey a happy 70th birthday and take a look back at 33 of her most inspirational beauty looks.

