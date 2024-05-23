Gayle King Is Looking For Love And Doesn’t Want To Be A Man's 'Nurse Or A Purse'

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Gayle King is the woman of the moment since she showed the world how good 69 can look on the cover of Sports Illustrated‘s annual Swimsuit Issue. The journalist and TV host recently visited the Tamron Hall Show to discuss that magazine cover and more. By more, we mean her dating life. Hall asked her what’s going on in her dating life and how she’s currently meeting people.

“If I could go on a dating app and people didn’t know it was me, I would do it. But I think it’s hard when you are a public person,” the CBS News co-host said.

She added that she hopes a friend of a friend puts in a good word that she’s single and looking. She also made it known that she doesn’t do married men or people with girlfriends since people like to be sneaky out here.

Hall probed further about the TV host’s requirements, asking whether she would date younger—which we’re seeing a lot more of from celebrity women nowadays.

“Definitely younger. Definitely younger,” she said before clarifying, “I don’t want to date somebody I could have given birth to.”

When Hall asked about the age of this potential person, King responded that she “Would like it to start with a 5, and I don’t wanna be a nurse or a purse. I don’t want that.”

“You know what I mean,” she continued. “I [would] like it that they have all of their teeth. That would be nice. Because it’s not really about money, guys. It’s about somebody who has their own business, their own thing. They’re very confident in their own skin. You know, I remember once being told by my ex, ‘I’ll be tired when this Gail King beep is over.’ So you want somebody who celebrates you, who is excited for you, who is very comfortable in their own skin. And that is very difficult,” she before adding, “But no pity party for me. I’m really okay.”

King was purse-lipped about her last “hot and cold” date, as Hall put it, but said she always makes herself “alert and available” despite her busy schedule.

“If you meet the right person. You know, people always say your plate is very full. I would move him in between the mashed potatoes and the meatloaf,” she said. “People always make time for things that are important to them. Even the busiest person makes time for things that are important to them.”

King was last publicly linked to her ex-husband, lawyer William Bumpus, from 1982 to 1993. They share two children together–a daughter, Kirby, and a son, William Jr. She’s spoken in the past about her ex-husband’s infidelity. Despite that past occurrence, Bumpus commented on King’s Sports Illustrated cover, admiring his ex-wife.

“Well, I can mark off one more item on my highly unlikely to ever happen bucket list! My teenage fantasy of hooking up with a Sports Illustrated model has finally come true,” he said to Page Six.

Bumpus continued, “WOW! Bravo to you Gayle … You Look Fantastic! Bravo to Sports Illustrated for selecting YOU!”

He also had kind things to say about his ex-wife as a person.

“I appreciate you more and more as time goes on, as a trailblazer, and also when I see our phenomenal kids and grandkids!” he said. “I am proud of you and continue to wish you nothing but happiness. Enjoy!”