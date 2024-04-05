It's A Girls Trip! Oprah, Gayle King, And Ava DuVernay Explore Japan

Oprah Winfrey, Gayle King, Ava DuVernay, and Kirby Bumbpus (King’s daughter) recently embarked on the cutest girls trip to Japan. The four ladies had never been to the Asian country before, so they decided to check it off of their bucket list together. We were lucky enough that they shared some top-tier footage, which King and Oprah posted to Instagram.

“None of us had been to Japan before so we decided to go! girls trip with @oprah, @ava fav daughter @kirbybump & me! 8 days…4 cities,” King wrote. “Sacred trees, temples, shrines private meditation session, moss garden walk, (very) tasty meals Japan and its people did not disappoint 🇯🇵🇯🇵🇯🇵.” Her post was a reel of the four of them enjoying being tourists while participating in different excursions, sightseeing and enjoying the food.

King also wrote in a separate post of her standing in front of a gorgeous cherry blossom tree that seeing them bloom was important to the group.

“The main goal of our visit to Japan was to see cherry blossoms in full bloom,” she said. “But as our luck would have it, they haven’t been this late in over ten years. In the beginning of the trip we only saw cherry blossoms in vases at hotels or restaurants….but on the last day we scored!🌸🌸🌸”

Oprah posted an image from the trip on her Instagram with all of the ladies posing under a cherry blossom tree.

“Went to Japan on a girls trip in search of cherry blossoms. It rained, was cold, and only saw blossoms in hotel vases—but then we got to experience them on our very last day! Thank you Japan for your generous hospitality 🇯🇵🌸,” the media maven wrote in a caption.

King and Oprah are often referenced as the prototype of best friend goals since they’ve been BFFs for 48 years. That’s an entire lifetime for some people! The two met at a news station in Baltimore when Winfrey was a news anchor and King was a production assistant. They have both gone on to achieve mega success since then, becoming renowned leaders in the media and entertainment industry. DuVernay and Winfrey also have a strong relationship as the two collaborate often. The director and writer’s series, Queen Sugar, was on the OWN Network for seven seasons and the Queen of Talk was in DuVernay’s Oscar-nominated film Selma. We hope to see many more girls trips from these ladies!