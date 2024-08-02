Omarion And Apryl Jones Come Together To Celebrate Their Son’s 10th Birthday

Getty

Singer Omarion and television personality Apryl Jones are now parents to a ten-year-old. The family just celebrated their son Megaa’s tenth birthday with a birthday party.

Jones shared a video on Instagram from the birthday party with a basketball theme.

“I can’t believe it’s been 10 years since you came into our lives, I remember it like yesterday… Megaa you’re the most beautiful son two parents could ever ask for. Happy birthday Bub Bub August 7th!,” she wrote in the caption.

Jones and Omarion have come a long way in co-parenting, as years back, they would have separate birthday parties for the kids. The former couple dated between 2013 and 2016, and fans saw glimpses of their relationship during their time on Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood. They broke up shortly after having their second child, A’mei, in 2016. For years, it was unclear why the seemingly happy couple had broken up, and Jones revealed after some time that the singer had broken up with her unexpectedly and that they weren’t on talking terms. There seemed to be hopes of reconciliation, however, in 2022.

When asked about their co-parenting relationship at the time, Omarion, who is usually mute about their relationship, said, “We’re still in a transformative state. Like I said, I’m the type of person who likes to leave room for some new ideas, some different methods. I’m all for that. But we are in a transformative state right now.”

By August 2023, the artists took their first family trip to Disney World, marking the first time they’d been publicly co-parenting together since their breakup.

Earlier that year, in March, Omarion also gave a positive update on their co-parenting relationship on Sway’s ‘Sway In The Morning’ radio show.

“I will say we have been moving towards a better relationship at this particular point in time for the kids. It’s all good; it was just something we went through. I think as long as respect is over-stood and appreciated within the scope of the blended family, then I think you can virtually get through anything,” he said.