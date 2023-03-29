Omarion Meets Taye Diggs For The First Time: ‘He Seems Like A Cool Dude’

Getty

In a recent interview, singer Omarion, who shares children with actress and TV personality Apryl Jones, briefly mentioned meeting her new man, Taye Diggs. During a talk with Sway In The Morning on SiriusXM Shade45, Omarion was asked about his relationship with Diggs. In response to asking whether Omarion knew the Best Man actor before he became an item with Apryl, Omarion said he didn’t.

“I Just met him for the first time, and he seems like a cool dude,” the B2K singer replied. “He has kids of his own, and he’s an older man, so I only expect good things from him. We met at my son’s class project, and he came through.”

Omarion and Apryl share two children together–their son Megaa, born in 2014, and daughter A’mei, born in 2016.

The Icebox singer continued explaining their encounter, adding that Diggs commented on how wonderful his kids are

“It’s all good, man; enjoy yourself,” Omarion said.

Jones and Diggs have become social media favorites due to their funny videos and banter. The two went public with their relationship in 2022 and have since met one another’s children and family. Their relationship started with an Instagram DM exchange.

Omarion and Apryl ended their relationship in 2016 after several years of dating. They were a beloved couple on the first season of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood. The breakup appeared to be sudden. However, Jones eventually shared her side of the story and claimed Omarion broke up with her.

“No one cheated,” Apryl Jones said during an episode of VH1 Live! I think that [Omarion] just needed time and space to figure things out, and I think that certain men do need that time and space.”

A few years post-breakup, Apryl began dating Lil Fizz, another B2K band member, which resulted in ongoing backlash. However, Omarion and Apryl have managed to move past that and continue their co-parenting relationship.

In August 2022, Omarion commented on his co-parenting relationship with Jones, which has sometimes been rocky.

“We’re still in a transformative state. As I said, I’m the type of person who likes to leave room for some new ideas, and some different methods. I’m all for that. But we are in a transformative state right now,” the singer said during an interview with The Shade Room.