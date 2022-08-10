Omarion Speaks On His Co-Parenting Relationship With Apryl Jones And If He’s Met Taye Diggs

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Omarion is breaking his silence about where the co-parenting relationship between himself and the mother of his children, Apryl Jones, stands. In an exclusive interview with The Shade Room, he explained that things are a work in progress.

“We’re still in a transformative state. Like I said, I’m the type of person who likes to leave room for some new ideas, some different methods. I’m all for that. But we are in a transformative state right now,” the singer said.

Jones and Omarion were together for several years and were a fan favorite on the first season of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood. Their relationship abruptly and surprisingly came to an end in 2016 right after their second child, A’mei (now 6), was born. They also share a son named Megaa together who is 8 years old.

Omarion breaking his silence is such a big deal to fans as he’s been coined the “unbothered king” for so long because he wouldn’t respond to media drama or speak on their issues. The name became more befitting when Jones and the singer’s former bandmate Lil Fizz began dating (they eventually split fairly quickly). He said very little while social media had a field day with the news. During the interview, he did say about the two, “I don’t harbor any ill feelings toward anybody. I’ve moved on.”

Jones did speak up about their breakup in an interview with Voyage LA in 2020. She claimed Omarion broke up with her unexpectedly after having A’mei, was constantly serving her court papers, and that they didn’t communicate directly, but instead through third parties.

She is now dating actor Taye Diggs and their fun skits on social media often attract comment and views from fans. The two were just trending for a hilarious video they did to remind to people to put their phones on the charger before going to bed.

During the interview, Omarion was asked whether he has met Diggs, who has had the chance to hang with their son Megaa, and he responded saying, “No, I haven’t.”

Omarion could be more open to telling his side of the story because of the launch of his recent documentary Omega: The Gift and The Curse. It’s a five-part docuseries, which aired on July 21 where the singer opens up about trials he faced in his professional and personal life.

Hopefully, the two can get a to a place where they can communicate and co-parent peacefully. Check out his chat with the site below.