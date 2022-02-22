Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Taye Diggs was already a treat to follow on Instagram (he’s a hoot), but since linking up with former Love and Hip Hop star Apryl Jones and creating content together, we’re left in stitches by every video they make.

Most of them consist of the actor trying to instruct the reality TV personality on how to do a variety of things, from dancing to singing off-key, even on ways to say “hey” with more pizazz. While you may not know what to expect when you press play, the clips are not only hilarious but cute. It’s nice to see people with a good sense of humor find each other.

The two have been a rumored item since December when they were spotted attending a holiday party together. Since then, Diggs started sharing these comical videos with Jones in February, and the two quietly made their red carpet debut last week at a film screening. In one of their clips on Instagram, Jones commented, calling Diggs “The best human I know ❤️”

Last spring the star, who has been divorced since 2014 and shares a son with ex Idina Menzel, said that dating was difficult for him in this app age.

“This is the thing, because I’m 50, right? I look at Instagram and there are all these beautiful women, it’s really confusing and it’s very intimidating as well,” he admitted to Tiffany Haddish, who recommended he try Bumble. We’re not sure if he met Jones online, but however it happened and whatever they are, it’s fun to watch!