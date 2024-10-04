Here’s Why October Is The Most Popular Month To Marry

Getty

When considering weddings, whether destination or local, one tends to think of a sunny location and time of year, not a dreary or drab situation.

However, who says fall has to be considered dull? Despite some opinions, a fall wedding can be quite idyllic, dreamy, picturesque, and romantic. In fact, according to statistics from The Wedding Report, 14.9 percent of all weddings in 2022 occurred in October.

Aside from the breathtaking backdrops, planning weddings for the fall months can be better for your wedding party, given the cooler temperatures and the outdoor wedding option. Waverly Coleman, award-winning celebrity event and wedding planner, agrees, “October has become one of the most popular months for weddings, and it’s easy to see why. The weather is just right—cooler than summer but not winter cold. It’s perfect for outdoor ceremonies where guests can relax without extreme temperatures,” Coleman states.

Another great reason to plan for an October wedding is the dips in costs, as it’s not a peak season nuptials month. “Additionally, another reason October stands out is its value. Since it’s after peak wedding season, you’ll often find venues offering more flexible rates,” states Coleman. She continues, “This means you can secure the high-quality services and spaces you want without the inflated summer costs. It’s a smart option for couples who want to get the most out of their budget without sacrificing style or experience.”

Of course, October also brings a unique ambiance. Coleman believes that fall’s natural sophistication makes it the perfect backdrop for an intimate, beautiful, and timeless wedding. “That balance of comfort, value, and style makes October such a great wedding choice,” she says.

Lastly, October also brings fewer scheduling conflicts, as summer vacations and holiday season events aren’t competing with wedding plans, making it easier for guests to attend. Given its many benefits, perhaps you should consider booking an October wedding for next year.