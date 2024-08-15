HomeLifestyle

Bridal Bliss: Danielle And Curtis Said 'I Do' With An Unconventional Celebration In The Moab Desert

The college sweethearts were surrounded by the gorgeous red cliffs and their closest family and friends when they wed in Utah.
By Victoria Uwumarogie

When Chicago residents Curtis and Danielle first crossed paths on the campus of the University of Missouri in Columbia in the fall of 2015, they were students. Curtis was studying directing, and Danielle was pursuing a business degree. They couldn’t have realized then that their journey to become college sweethearts would lead them down the aisle, but they did know that they wanted something deeper out of a partner than the usual hookups and short-term romances that are often a part of the collegiate lifestyle.

“We both desired to genuinely be seen and understood by someone curious enough to peel back our layers,” Danielle tells ESSENCE. “We allowed ourselves to fall like the kind of love you see in the movies, and from that moment forward, we cast each other in the lead roles of this thing we call life.”

For Curtis, he would soon realize that she was someone he needed because she brought him a sense of calm that he hadn’t experienced before. “Whenever I heard people say, you’ll know when you meet the one, it felt like watching the cliffhanger of your favorite show. I was always waiting for this magic moment, but instead, the feeling I was looking for was peace,” he says. “Danielle’s light made me realize love for me was more than a feeling; it was an adventure. Her smile gave me a peace that made me want to live a long life and wake up every morning to see it again.”

And so, in the fall of 2021, Curtis took the step to make Danielle’s smile a part of his every day, indefinitely. It was such a big step that it only felt right to propose to his love in an extravagant way, doing so during a baecation to Ireland.

“I had been planning the proposal for some time and was getting Danielle’s ring made in Chicago for months, and keeping that secret up was definitely a task. Aside from knowing I wanted to make Danielle a unique ring that captured the beauty of our love, I also wanted the way I asked her to spend the rest of our lives together to have the same level of gravity,” he says. The ring was made by Atiya Khan & Coco. “So, like the princess in the movies, I thought to myself, why not ask Danielle to be my wife in a castle fit for dreams?”

After driving through a storm, as thematic as can be, they made it to a castle on the cliffs of Belfast where Curtis asked Danielle to marry him. She emphatically said yes.

“When we first started dating, I had this saying: ‘Why can’t you have what they have in the movies?'” he recalls. “That sentiment set the foundation for the magic and intention of our relationship. To this day, I’m still committed to that promise.”

It only made sense that the couple married in grand fashion as well. On August 20, 2023, at The Red Earth Venue in Moab, Utah, a property with full-length windows, the college sweethearts became husband and wife. Surrounded by red rocks and the love of their family and friends, and dressed in distinctive ensembles (including a custom look from Bode for the groom and William Okpo for the wedding party), their love entered its next chapter. And as they approach their one-year anniversary, almost nine years after they met on campus, they’re still delighting in being the leading lady and man in each other’s life story.

“We’ve faced challenges and celebrated triumphs together, and through it all, our love has only grown stronger,” Danielle says. “There’s something extraordinary about knowing you have your best friend by your side, no matter what life throws your way.”

Curtis adds, “I honestly think being married is so fly. The husband and wife swag hits differently. I love that even after almost nine years, we’re still laughing and having fun with life together.”

See photos from their contemporary celebration, learn more about how the day came together, and what a year of love and marriage has been like for the couple in this week’s Bridal Bliss.

Vendors

Venue: The Red Earth Venue

Wedding Coordinator: Kosi Events

MUA: Joslyn

Bridal Hair: Lurissa Ingrid

Groom’s Hair: Maya J.

Florist: Details by Laura Lee

Photographers: Larry Lewis, Joshua Renfroe

Photo Booth Photographer: Tayo Kuku

Production Company: Snob Productions

Bridal Dresses: Danielle Frankel, Bevza (Reception Gown)

Groom’s Suit: Bode

Cinemaphotographer: Bradley Credit

