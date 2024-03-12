Nicole Murphy Breaks Her Silence After The Death Of Her Partner: 'You Were My World'

Prince Williams/Getty Images

Nicole Murphy, 56, experienced something tragic this month. Her partner Warren Braithwaite died from cancer. Murphy has been quiet since the news was shared, but decided to break her silence with an Instagram story to honor him.

“I miss you so much my love,” began Murphy in her caption on an image of herself and Braithwaite. “May you rest in peace my sweet. It’s so hard not hearing your voice or seeing your face. You were my world & my everything.”

The post had Beyoncé’s track “Heaven” playing in the background. The lyrics, “Heaven couldn’t wait for you/No, Heaven couldn’t wait for you,” from the song are fitting for the post.

The news about Braithwaite passing broke on March 4 after a friend shared the news on social media via a tribute. He mentioned Murphy in the post asking her to “stay strong.”

“Lost a good friend, a brother, a childhood friend today” the loved one of Braithwaite’s wrote on Instagram, noting the memories they made over the years. “We gonna celebrate ur life way over the top cause that’s who u where!!! Rest easy!! aka trees aka 50grand aka wild oats love u bro f—k cancer!!!!! @nikimurphy stay strong sis.”

Murphy and Braithwaite went public with their relationship in July of 2023 when they did a soft launch on Instagram. The few moments she did share with him on social media were heartfelt, filled with fun outings, loving affirmations, and smiles. One of their more high-profile dates includes when the two attended the wedding of her son, Myles, whom she shares with ex-husband Eddie Murphy, in September of 2023.

In December, she wrote a sweet note about Braithwaite on Instagram underneath a picture of them locking eyes.

“We both are not perfect, but we are perfect for each other my love ♥️ #truelove #blacklove #wearehappy #mylove #heart #beautiful #myman #hiswoman #love #mypeaceandlove #bliss,” her caption read.

Our thoughts are with her and Braithwaite’s loved ones during this difficult time.