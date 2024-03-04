Nicole Murphy’s Partner Warren Braithwaite Passes Away After Cancer Battle

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for The h.wood Group

Nicole Murphy, producer, actress, and former wife of Eddie Murphy has reportedly lost her partner, Warren Braithwaite, to cancer. Friends and family took to Instagram to pen messages honoring Braithwaite.

“Lost a good friend, a brother, a childhood friend today” a loved one of Braithwaite’s wrote on Instagram, noting the memories they made over the years. “We gonna celebrate ur life way over the top cause that’s who u where!!! Rest easy!! aka trees aka 50grand aka wild oats love u bro f—k cancer!!!!! @nikimurphy stay strong sis.”

Murphy, 56, hasn’t addressed the passing of her partner publicly, but she did disable the comment section on her Instagram posts.

We first got wind of their romance in July last year when Murphy posted pictures of them on Instagram. Her former partner was also her plus-one to her son Myles Murphy’s wedding in September 2023.

In December, the actress shared an image of her and Braithwaite cuddled up on the dance floor with the caption, “We both are not perfect,but we are perfect for each other my love. ♥️”

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 10: Nicole Murphy, Warren Braithwaite and Tank attend Doo-Wop All R&B Soul Music Day Party at Sahara Las Vegas on February 10, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Prince Williams/Getty Images)

The couple were also spotted together during the Super Bowl last month. They were captured at the Doo-Wop All R&B Soul Music Day Party with singers Tank, Ne-Yo, and Mario in Las Vegas. Needless to say, they seemed to be in love and building a strong bond so it’s incredibly unfortunate to hear about Braithwaite’s passing.

Sending this beautiful queen and Braithwaite’s family love as they navigate this difficult time.