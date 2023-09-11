Nicole Murphy And Her Daughters Shut Down Myles Murphy’s Wedding

Nicole and Myles Murphy/Instagram

Reality television personality and ex-wife of legendary comedian and actor Eddie Murphy, Nicole Murphy, and her daughters, Shayne, Bella, Bria, and Zola Murphy, just reminded us of how fabulous they were at Myles Murphy’s wedding to his longtime girlfriend and mother of his daughter, Carly Fink. Myles is one of five children Eddie shares with Nicole Murphy. In total, Eddie Murphy is a father of 10. The couple wed in a private ceremony in Beverly Hills on Saturday.

While the bride wore a stunning bridal gown designed by Enzoani, Murphy and her daughters shut the wedding down in lavender dresses. In a recent Instagram Reel, the proud mother made an adorable round-up video of photos of her son and daughter-in-law’s special day, including gorgeous shots of her and her daughters rocking their wedding looks. She captioned the video, “Congratulations to my son Myles & now his beautiful wife Carly. 🥰The wedding was stunning. proud of you two …..One big happy family 🥰#wedding #celebration #weddingdress #weddingcake #happiness #style #groom #bride #flowers #loveislove #loveyou #flowergirls #dress #bride #murphys”

The video also included Murphy’s other son, Christian Murphy, along with her newest beau and of course, the father of her child, Eddie Murphy. The clip also shared the bride’s and her guests’ beautiful moments at the wedding.

Her son, Myles, proposed in July 2022, which Carly documented on Instagram with a sweet video. As their daughter looked on, Myles could be seen getting down on one knee while the three were aboard a boat. Fink showed off her engagement ring, revealing the oval-cut diamond in the clip.

We’re excited to see the newlyweds thrive in martial bliss and hope to witness more epic slays from the Murphy women, as our social media timelines deserve it.