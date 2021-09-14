Nicki Minaj Finds Herself Embroiled In Controversy Over This Tweet About The COVID Vaccines

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

After taking to Twitter to have a candid conversation with fans about her experience with the coronavirus and her thoughts on vaccines, Nicki Minaj found herself embroiled in controversy.

But first, the backstory. It all started when it was pointed out that Minaj hadn’t been making public appearances lately. She was initially set to attend the Video Music Awards, but pulled out days before Sunday’s show. There was also talk that she would be at the Met Gala, but ultimately, Minaj chose to stay home. She reminded people that she had just given birth to a child during the pandemic and wanted to ensure he would stay safe.

I have an infant with no nannies during COVID. who mad? Not risking his health to be seen. One yaself. https://t.co/z1uo2OHO1b— Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021

She then noted that when she was prepping for the VMAs, she contracted the virus and had to quarantine away from her son, whom she publicly refers to as Papa Bear. She went on to say fellow rapper and friend Drake told her he got vaccinated, but still managed to get sick. Love u babe. I was prepping for vmas then i shot a video & guess who got COVID? Do u know what it is not to be able to kiss or hold your tiny baby for over a week? A baby who is only used to his mama? “get vaccinated” Drake had just told me he got covid w|THE VACCINE tho so chile https://t.co/wInXoJcHBn Loading the player... — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021 Babe. That’s not true. I had the exact same symptoms as ppl with the damn vaccine https://t.co/8Vg60ubZxx— Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021

Minaj then spoke about not being vaccinated and how that played into her also not attending the Met Gala. She didn’t say she would never get it, though. Instead, she said “if I get vaccinated, it won’t [sic] for the Met. It’ll be once I feel I’ve done enough research. I’m working on that now.” They want you to get vaccinated for the Met. if I get vaccinated it won’t for the Met. It’ll be once I feel I’ve done enough research. I’m working on that now. In the meantime my loves, be safe. Wear the mask with 2 strings that grips your head & face. Not that loose one 🙏♥️ — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021

She also encouraged people to be safe, mentioning that as certain places and employers are requiring vaccinations of people, the likelihood of her getting the shots is high because of her own work commitments. So she asked her fans which vaccine they would recommend, taking a poll and applauding fans who said they had positive results from getting vaccinated. I know babe. A lot of countries won’t let ppl work w/o the vaccine. I’d def recommend they get the vaccine. They have to feed their families. I’m sure I’ll b vaccinated as well cuz I have to go on tour, etc. https://t.co/7SK5Df0yBf— Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021 That’s amazing babe. This is the norm. https://t.co/2kG8wtEcNf — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021 Which vaccine would you recommend? It’s #QueenRadio time. Talk to me— Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021

Nevertheless, the controversy came from some information Minaj shared about a friend of a relative whom was claimed to have had a negative reaction to his vaccine. However, some on social media pointed out that the individual mentioned might have just ended up with an STD, as the symptoms shared have not been documented as side-effects of the shot. My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021

The Reid Out‘s Joy Ann-Reid ended up seeing that particular message and spoke about it on her MSNBC program, criticizing Minaj for using her platform to, as she claimed, encourage “our people” to not protect themselves by getting the shot. She said she was “so sad” about the information the rapper shared. .@JoyAnnReid responds to @NICKIMINAJ's tweets on the #COVID19 vaccine: "For you to use your platform to encourage our community to not protect themselves and save their lives… As a fan, I am so sad that you did that." #TheReidOut #reiders pic.twitter.com/j4akfRLzIq— The ReidOut (@thereidout) September 14, 2021

Minaj caught wind of Reid’s message to her and aside from calling her a few things we won’t mention, she chastised the news host. She accused her of using her platform to spread a false narrative about another Black woman.

This is what happens when you’re so thirsty to down another black woman (by the request of the white man), that you didn’t bother to read all my tweets. “My God SISTER do better” imagine getting ur dumb ass on tv a min after a tweet to spread a false narrative about a black woman https://t.co/4UviONyTHy— Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 14, 2021

It’s clear that conversations about vaccinations are turning into debates and are getting more and more complicated and contentious by the day. That’s unfortunate as we’re at a time when infection and death rates for COVID-19 are increasing again and we need to unite more than be divided. Doing the research and making the best, safest and informed decisions for ourselves, our families and those we come into contact with is the best plan of action right now. Hopefully, we can all agree on that.