Nicki Minaj’s Son Surprises Her By Saying ‘Hi’ For The First Time On Camera

Rich Fury/Getty Images for Billboard

Motherhood looks amazing on Nicki Minaj.

The rapper gave fans a glimpse at her baby boy, whom she publicly refers to as Papa Bear, as he spent time with mom and dad, Kenneth Petty. The little one sported the cutest puffs as a hairstyle and surprised everyone, including his famous mom, by attempting to say “Hi” for the first time.

How cute is that? Papa Bear is Minaj’s first child and he’s set to turn 1 on September 30. Since his arrival, she’s shared with fans how special the experience of motherhood has been to her, telling fans in an open letter earlier this year on her site that she’s been “completely overwhelmed with joy & fulfillment in the world of Papa Bear. Each day creates a new & fascinating, magical memory that I hide far away into a little cute compartment of my heart; vowing never to forget any of it. Like. He’s just a cute liddo marshmallow. I can’t take it.”

“His favorite movie is Madagascar (Escape 2 Africa) 🥴 won’t stop watching it. LOL,” she added. “He’s so smart, funny, sweet, competitive… it’s kind of crazy how they have a full personality so early on. Yesterday I made him say mama. Even got it on video. Just… Wow.”

In January, she shared the first photos of her son, shouting out all the moms, including those who, like her, had been pregnant during the pandemic.

“#PapaBear thank you so very much for choosing me to be your mama 🎀🦄🙏,” she wrote on Instagram. “Thank you for your love & support throughout this journey. It’s meant so much to me. Becoming a mom is by far the most fulfilling job I’ve ever taken on. Sending love to all the superhero mothers out there. Big hugs to all the women who have been pregnant during this challenging time.”

The fact that this adorable little guy will be one in a matter of weeks is blowing our minds. We can’t wait to see how the star celebrates him.