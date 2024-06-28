3 Popular Chefs Share The Dishes They Have To Get In New Orleans

Getty

We are exactly one week away from the 2024 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture!

Are you ready to eat, toast, and sip in New Orleans, Louisiana? We are! To prep you for your upcoming trip to one of the food capitals in the United States, we tapped some of our favorite chefs and foodies to share their recommendations and reveal the specific foods they must get while there. For example, foodie and chef Alex Hill chooses to stop at the Parkway to eat delicious shrimp po-boys and Neyows to sip their world-famous house punch!

Scroll down to see other food options in New Orleans while you’re there for festivals. See you there!

Jocelyn Delk Adams, chef and author:

Willa Jean: I love to have brunch at Willa Jean’s. I still dream about their fried chicken biscuit and Tabasco honey biscuit. The biscuit is beyond buttery and flaky, and the chicken is crispy and well-flavored.

Loretta’s: I know other places might be more famous, but when it comes to beignets, I grab a praline-stuffed one from Loretta’s, which is one of a kind. The texture is on another level.

Bacchanals: This is where I go when looking for a unique outdoor dining experience. Grab a table, build your cheese plate, dine under the lights with some of the best quality food, and listen to some of the best music in New Orleans.

Dooky Chase: When I crave a home-cooked meal with some nostalgia, Dooky Chase is the place to go. Grab the fried chicken and feel at your grandma’s house.

Compere: Nina Compton is one of my favorite chefs. I met her years ago on a panel and kept coming back to her Caribbean-influenced restaurant when I was in New Orleans. When I’m tired of taking in the gumbo and beignets, I head here for peace and dishes as unique as they are inspired.

Andrea Mathis, Registered Dietitian Nutritionist and owner of Beautiful Eats & Things:

Muffuletta: The muffuletta is a famous Italian sandwich invented in New Orleans. It’s packed with flavorful ingredients, including this amazing olive dressing I’ve been trying to recreate with little success!

Red Beans & Rice: You can’t go to New Orleans without trying Red Beans & Rice. This dish is so simple yet so satisfying. I usually request the addition of sausage in my Red Beans & Rice, which adds another level of flavor.

Chicory Coffee: As an avid coffee drinker, I enjoyed trying Chicory Coffee. Although the taste was slightly bitter, it paired perfectly with dessert. It’s a must-try!