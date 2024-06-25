Essence Festival Of Culture 2024: Here’s What You Can Expect At Wellness House

ESSENCE

Radical self-care, like joy, is so important for Black people, which is why we’re excited to bring back ESSENCE WELLNESS HOUSE® from July 5th to 7th, with programming starting from 10 am to 5 pm CST, during this year’s ESSENCE Festival Of The Culture at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.

In the center of our joyous celebration, you’ll be able to find a place to retreat, rejuvenate, and restore your mind, body, and spirit. In celebration of the 30 years of the annual event, we’ve put together wellness programming that honors Black women’s essence and complexities, inspiring them to prioritize their well-being holistically.

Also, our Wellness House is a respite from the convention center’s hustle and bustle this year, as our wellness experts offer guidance, love, and support throughout life.

Whether you want to hear from your ancestors, get some sex advice, quiet your mind with guided meditation, or learn helpful tips to preserve and strengthen your mental health, we’ve got the best experts to guide you. Scroll ahead to view the pod conversations at Wellness House this year.

Guided Meditation: Calm your mind, center your spirit, and set your intentions for the day as our wellness expert leads you through a relaxing meditation session.

Read the Room: Read The Room connects Wellness House guests with ancestral and angel card readings from established mediums.

The Weight of It All: Experts in weight loss and nutrition help people understand the keys to healthy weight loss, why they may have a fraught relationship with food, and offer an understanding of much-discussed weight-loss medications.

Let’s Talk About Sex: Sex educators answer hot-button questions, offer advice, and help guests feel more confident in their bodies to support them in having a fulfilling sex life.

Check Yourself: Check Yourself offers guests an opportunity to check their blood pressure, weight, waist circumference, skin check with a dermatologist, and more to stay informed about fundamental aspects of their health.

Mind Over Matter: Therapists meet with guests to help them deal with a particularly pressing issue within a given time frame. If someone disagrees with a loved one or is seeking advice on coping with burnout, this would be the space to get some insight or a new perspective from an expert who can help.

The ESSENCE Festival of Culture™ presented by Coca-Cola® will take place July 4-7. For more information and updates on the festival, visit our website and follow us on social media @ESSENCEFest on X, Facebook, and Instagram.