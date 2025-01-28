Mia Thornton Blames Breakup With Ex-Boyfriend Incognito On ‘Real Housewives Of Potomac'

Getty

Mia Thornton is not a stranger to controversy and confusion. During her recent appearance on Bravo’s hit aftershow, Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, she finally set the record straight about her relationship with her boyfriend, Incognito, with the help of fellow reality star colleague, Quad Webb of reality television series, Married To Medicine, who was co-hosting the show on Sunday, January 26th.

According to Thornton, they decided to go their separate ways because of the attention he received from being on her show, Real Housewives of Potomac. “Inc has worked really, really hard for his reputation and his career; he’s 20 years in as a syndication radio personality,” said Mia, 40. And he feels as though this platform doesn’t align with his brand.”

She continued, “I respect that, and he will forever be my best friend. Are we exclusive, and are we dating? No,” she added. “It’s fine.”

When Webb pushed back on the reason for their split, Thornton became defensive, stating the timing of their romance wasn’t best, given that she’s still married to her husband, Gordon Thornton. “To his defense, I need to get a divorce first. I need to get a divorce first,” she shared. So we’re going to work on that. We’re going to focus on [Gordon] and the kids.”

However, despite their breakup, Thornton still believes she and Inc have a future together. “He’s not going anywhere,” she said. “What’s meant to be is forever.”

As previously reported, the housewife’s relationship with Incognito has been a hot topic over the past year, causing backlash for the network. While Incognito and Thornton were former high school sweethearts, they did rekindle their romance during her separation from Gordon. Some overlapping occurred throughout the marital relationship, causing Thorthon to question whether her husband, Gordon, was their son, Jeremiah’s biological father, or whether Incognito was the father.

Although a DNA test conducted by Gordon proved his paternity, Thornton and Incognito questioned the validity of the exam.

“I honestly do not trust Gordon’s test,” Mia said on WWHL of the exam, which she said she wasn’t a part of. “That’s why I’ve been asking Gordon for a formal test. This could have all been squashed a long time ago if everybody would just be mature adults.”

