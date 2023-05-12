Pardison Fontaine Performs The Sweetest Poem For Megan Thee Stallion Amid Breakup Rumors 

Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Rumors have been swirling that Megan Thee Stallion and her boyfriend, rapper and songwriter Pardison Fontaine (born Jorden Thorpe), broke up after they unfollowed one another on Instagram recently. The rumors might be just that as Fontaine recently put his pen to work and wrote a poem that social media users feel is about the Houston hottie. He performed it at Da Poetry Lounge in Los Angeles.

“NEVER DONE POETRY BEFORE,” the artist wrote in an Instagram caption under a video of him performing the poem. “THOUGHT THIS WAS FITTING, THANK YOU @dapoetrylounge_co FOR ALLOWING ME TO SHARE THIS,” he wrote in the caption.

“… Most beautiful women in the whole audience. The piece I’m about to do is about another beautiful woman that I know,” he said before sharing his piece.

“You’re a survivor but not a victim, somewhere in between ‘God forgive him’ and ‘I gotta get him,” the poem began. “That’s why you don’t ever let these bit—s get you out your rhythm/ You treat these n—as like they’re buy one get one/ You out here working to keep your mind off hurting.”

He continued: “Get your to-do list, it’s buying candles and shopping for curtains, it’s find your purpose/ You in your bag not just Birkins/ You know your happiness can not be purchased/ It’s deeply rooted and not just surface/ The dream ain’t big enough if you think about it and not get nervous/ If you need me girl, I’m at your service.”

The poem had social media users going crazy in the best way, swooning about how romantic it was and how much he seemingly loves Meg. For some, it was proof that the two haven’t broken up and are still going strong.

Meg and Pardi have been dating since 2020 and are typically public about their love on social media. However, they have been quiet since she had to testify about the violence inflicted upon her during the trial against Tory Lanez last year. In her first interview following that ordeal, she told Elle she took a social media hiatus towards the end of the trial to heal and sort through her trauma.

During that time, Pardi wrote a poignant message in support of Meg and women like her.

“To any woman especially ones of color that has suffered an injustice I feel for you,” he wrote in an Instagram Story last December. “When you do find the courage to speak up .. it seems you will be ridiculed .. your credibility will [be] questioned .. your entire past will be held under a magnifying glass .. in an instant you can go from defendant in the eyes of the public .. to any one with a daughter Sister mother niece or aunt I pray for their protection .. I pray for their covering .. I wouldn’t wish this on anyone.”

The last time the couple were spotted together (and barely so) was on Valentine’s Day, when Pardi posted a faceless image of himself and a woman taking shots with heart-shaped shot glasses.