Tory Lanez Found Guilty On All Charges In Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Trial

Rapper Tory Lanez has been found guilty on three counts in the 2020 shooting of Grammy-winning Hip-Hop artist Megan Thee Stallion.

The rapper was found guilty of with assault with a semiautomatic firearm, having a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

According to Associated Press, the rapper, real name Daystar Peterson, reportedly showed no visible reaction to the reading of the verdict in the courtroom. He was handcuffed and transported out of the courtroom, as in-court reporters claim his parents began yelling about the verdict being an injustice. He faces a possible 22 years in prison upon sentencing and possible deportation to his native nation of Canada.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 13: Tory Lanez attends Rolling Stone Live Big Game Experience at Academy LA on February 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for MCM)

Megan Thee Stallion, real name Megan Pete, took to the stand in day two of the trial proceedings, once again publicly detailing the harrowing experience that saw her suffer injury to both feet. In a tearful testimony, she described the events leading up to the moment that Lanez allegedly pulled out a gun and shot toward her, ordering her to “dance,” then begged for her silence amid a $1 Million bribe.

In addition to her lasting injuries, the Traumazine rapper also detailed the fear and panic she experienced upon being shot, and the anxiety and depression she now experiences after facing an onslaught of backlash for publicly revealing that she was assaulted with a deadly weapon and naming her attacker.

“This has messed up my whole life,” she said on the stand via ABC News. “…I don’t even want to be on this earth no more.”

NEW YORK – APRIL 25: CBS MORNINGS, music megastar Megan Thee Stallion sat down exclusively with co-host Gayle King for her first TV interview addressing the 2020 shooting allegedly involving rapper Tory Lanez on April 25, 2022. Pictured: Megan Thee Stallion. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)

Megan’s Lawyer Alex Spiro issued the following statement regarding the verdict.

“The jury got it right. I am thankful there is justice for Meg.”