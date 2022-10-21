Meg Thee Stallion And Pardi Celebrate Two Years of Love

Photo: Getty

Meg Thee Stallion and Pardi celebrated their second-year anniversary and they’re giving us all the feels.

Grammy-winning Meg posted a series of photos of the two living and loving to her Instagram feed. She captioned the pictures “Yr 2 with U 💙”.

Pardi, also known as Pardison Fontaine also showed his girl some anniversary love.

“TWO YEARS AROUND THE SUN .. SEEM LIKE WE BEEN ON OUR OWN PLANET.. I love lovin you ..GOT 4 EVER 2 GO .. 🎱❤️,” he captioned his post.

The couple celebrated by stepping out for a glam date night in NYC, with Meg wearing a sparkling blue ensemble and Pardi dressed in a black suit. Some fans noticed Meg sporting a huge rock on her ring finger, which has people speculating. She quickly shut down those rumors in a tweet that said ” Lol as nice as last night was, we are not engaged.”

Pardi and Meg worked together before falling in love. If you’re a fan, you may know the Houston Hottie’s hit song “Savage” remix Featuring Beyoncé. Yep, they worked on that track together.

In February 2021, Megan went public about her relationship during an Instagram live.

“That’s my boo, and I really like him,” Megan said, later adding, “I never said hot girls can’t have boyfriends,” she said.

A couple of days before that, she dropped a couple of hints via a Tweet letting fans know life was good all around. “I’m healthy, I can take care of myself, my friends & family love me, my boo love me (he mad at me rn but he still love me) shiddd Beyoncé love me,” she wrote. “I’m just happy and blessed lol.”

The couple does a good job of staying out of the way and minding their business. Cheers to two years and wishing them many more.