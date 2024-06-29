Maxwell’s Urban Hang Suite Cruise On The Norwegian Pearl Is Returning For A Second Excursion

Maxwell’s Urban Hang Suite Cruise

It may seem too early to be thinking about Valentine’s Day in 2025, but it’s not for singer Maxwell. Between February 14 and 19, the crooner plans to bless people with his vocals and a good time at Maxwell’s Urban Hang Suite Cruise taking place on the Norwegian Pearl. This is actually the second annual cruise the three-time Grammy award-winning artist has put on and tickets just went on sale on the event’s official website.

Considering the first-ever event was sold out, it may be a good idea to lock tickets in as early as possible. Last year, the cruise stopped at Great Stirrup Cay and Nassau in the Bahamas and featured special guest performances by Ledisi, Robert Glasper, Sabrina Claudio, Musiq Soulchild, Leela James, Gallant, and more.

Boston, MA – April 22: The cruise ship Norwegian Pearl at Boston Harbor in Boston on April 22, 2022. The ship was to be docked at the Black Falcon Terminal, Boston. (Photo by David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

This time around, it’s a five-night ocean cruise that will take place on the Norwegian Pearl, making stops at both George Town in the Cayman Islands and Ocho Rios in Jamaica. Cabin accommodations range in price from $1,399 to $4,899 for an owner’s suite, which is step above a penthouse suite. Those who book the balcony suites (the Mid-Ship Club) and suites will get a meet-and-greet with the singer.

In addition to hearing Maxwell’s classics during two exclusive performances, attendees can look forward to seeing other soulful artists, such as Anthony Hamilton, Marsha Ambrosius, Lalah Hathaway, Avery*Sunshine, Terrace Martin, Tye Tribbett, Third World, Yellowman, Sharon Marley, and more.

The event will also add an extra day this time around to incorporate more activities. That includes new ports, a gospel brunch, and a DJ-spun 90s theme night.

Maxwell’s Urban Hang Suite Cruise

For fans interested in seeing Maxwell perform before 2025, the “Ascension” singer will be busy with The Serenade 2024 North American Tour, which kicks off September 14 at Hard Rock Hollywood and is a 25-plus-date tour.

Special guests who will participate in that tour come fall include Jazmine Sullivan and October London. They’ll perform at arenas such as Barclays Center in Brooklyn, Kia Forum in Los Angeles, and more. Whether on land or at sea, Maxwell is going to put on quite the show!