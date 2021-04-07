14 Maxwell Songs That Will Always Be On Repeat

Much like the man himself, Maxwell’s music catalog just gets better with time. From music to get you in the mood, to tunes that will help you through heartbreak, to that one special song that will always remind you of the one you love, you really can’t go wrong with an audio serenade from Maxwell.
In celebration of the 25th anniversary of Maxwell’s chart-topping debut album, Maxwell’s Urban Hang Suite, we’ve pulled together a list of 13 songs from the multi-talented musician that are must-haves on any R&B playlist. Check it out below.
01
“Ascension (Don’t Ever Wonder)” by Maxwell
02
“Fistful of Tears” by Maxwell
03
“Fortunate” by Maxwell
04
“Get to Know Ya” by Maxwell
05
“Lifetime” by Maxwell
06
“Pretty Wings” by Maxwell
07
“Sumthin’ Sumthin'” by Maxwell
08
“This Woman’s Work” by Maxwell
09
“Til the Cops Come Knockin'” by Maxwell
10
“Whenever Wherever Whatever” by Maxwell