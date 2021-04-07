14 Maxwell Songs That Will Always Be On Repeat

Much like the man himself, Maxwell’s music catalog just gets better with time. From music to get you in the mood, to tunes that will help you through heartbreak, to that one special song that will always remind you of the one you love, you really can’t go wrong with an audio serenade from Maxwell.

In celebration of the 25th anniversary of Maxwell’s chart-topping debut album, Maxwell’s Urban Hang Suite, we’ve pulled together a list of 13 songs from the multi-talented musician that are must-haves on any R&B playlist. Check it out below.

LAKE BY THE OCEAN

COCOCURE

BAD HABIT

MATRIMONY

01 “Ascension (Don’t Ever Wonder)” by Maxwell Maxwell’s cool factor skyrocketed with this beautifully written track.

02 “Fistful of Tears” by Maxwell This song is filled to the max with raw emotion that’s a signature for Maxwell.

03 “Fortunate” by Maxwell This R. Kelly-produced track explores the beauty of love in a way that only Maxwell can accomplish.

04 “Get to Know Ya” by Maxwell Maxwell showcased his funky side with this track and there’s nothing else to do but groove with it.

05 “Lifetime” by Maxwell Maxwell scores again with a song that’s about looking at life experiences in an honest way. This is a classic in our view.

06 “Pretty Wings” by Maxwell Any Maxwell fan would appreciate this love song’s pretty lyrics.

07 “Sumthin’ Sumthin'” by Maxwell “Sumthin’ Sumthin,'” a gem on Maxwell’s Urban Hang Suite album, is filled with the sexy vibe we’ve all come to love.

08 “This Woman’s Work” by Maxwell Maxwell offers up a brilliant cover of “This Woman’s Work,” which was originally recorded by British singer Kate Bush.

09 “Til the Cops Come Knockin'” by Maxwell Could “Til the Cops Come Knockin'” get any sexier? We don’t think so.