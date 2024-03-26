Maxwell Announces ‘The Serenade Tour’ With Jazmine Sullivan

Maxwell has officially announced The Serenade 2024 North American Tour. The iconic singer will be joined by two-time GRAMMY Award-winning R&B powerhouse Jazmine Sullivan and rising singer-songwriter October London. Kicking off September 14 at Hard Rock Hollywood, the expansive 25+ date tour sees the soul singer returning to cities such as New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, and more.

The Serenade Tour follows Maxwell’s remarkable recent years of touring. This past February, Maxwell took to the seas for the romantic, star-studded Urban Hang Suite Cruise. The four-night sold-out ocean cruise, which featured exclusive performances by Maxwell and special guests, treated guests to a romantic weekend aboard the Norwegian Pearl, stopping at Great Stirrup Cay and Nassau in the Bahamas.

Maxwell’s return to the road, this tour also marks a reunion with Sullivan, who joined him on his Maxwell 08 Tour.



Tickets for The Serenade Tour will go on sale on Friday, March 29 at 10AM local time via musze.com. Full tour routing below. Exclusive meet & greet and VIP ticket packages are available for all tour dates.

MAXWELL THE SERENADE TOUR DATES

9/14 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

9/15 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

9/17 – Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum

9/20 – Hampton, VA – Hampton Coliseum

9/21 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

9/24 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

9/25 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

9/27 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

9/28 – Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena at the BJCC

9/29 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

10/1 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center

10/3 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

10/4 – Washington DC – Capital One Arena

10/6 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

10/9 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

10/10 – Chicago, IL – United Center

10/11 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

10/13 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

10/16 – Memphis, TN – FedEx Forum

10/18 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

10/19 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

10/20 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

10/23 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena

10/25 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

10/26 – Las Vegas, NV – Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood

10/27 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum