Meet Austin! Matt Barnes And Anansa Sims Welcome Baby Boy

Former NBA player Matt Barnes and his fiancée, Anansa Sims, have added another addition to their clan. The long-time couple recently welcomed their son Austin into the world. On Thursday, Oct 3rd, the couple announced that Austin had arrived, which they shared on Instagram.

“Austin Matthew Barnes 💙✨

9-4-24

8lbs 5oz

22 inches

Mommy, Daddy, your brothers and sister love you so much! 🥰,” the caption read.

The first picture in the photo dump shows baby Austin looking adorable with his eyes closed and wrapped in a snug baby blue blanket. In the next image, Anansa is holding their newborn while the elated couple share a kiss. The other images comprise more shots of baby Austin, Sims breastfeeding, and Barnes holding his new addition.

Sims, whose mother is the iconic model Beverly Johnson, also shared her joy about the birth of her latest grandchild.

“Oh my dear Austin… The joy you bring to your Mom, Dad, brothers, sister and Grandparents Is truly a gift💙. We love you so very much !!Thank you Jesus🙏🏾💙,” wrote Johnson, 71.

This isn’t the first child the couple had together–they also gave birth to Ashton Joseph Barnes in 2019. Additionally, the couple have a robust blended family, which is made up of kids from previous relationships on both sides. While the former NBA player has high school-aged twin sons Carter and Isaiah, which he had with his ex-wife, Gloria Govan, Sims has three kids with her ex-husband David Patterson Jr.

The couple and new parents met at their alma mater, UCLA, in the 1990s and dated on and off over the years. They eventually got engaged in 2022 around Christmas and showed the planning of their wedding on WEtv’s The Barnes Bunch. The reality TV show gives an insider view to their relationship and life as a blended family of eight (now 9). There is no definitive date for season two of the show yet.