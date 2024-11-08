Crowds Flocked To SoCal To See Mariah Carey Perform At Yaamava’, But The Resort Is A Must-See, Too

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey brought yuletide cheer to the West Coast early this month, kicking off her Christmas Time tour at the Yaamava’ Resort & Casino in Highland, Calif., on November 6. It’s well-known that the holidays are a favorite time of year for the singer who’s been dubbed the Queen of Christmas, but this 21-date concert series is particularly special as it marks the 30th anniversary of her nine-time platinum 1994 album Merry Christmas. To commemorate the occasion, Carey added two popular songs from her first Christmas album to the setlist: Her rendition of “O Holy Night” and the self-written “Miss You Most (at Christmas Time).”

HIGHLAND, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 06: (Exclusive Coverage) Mariah Carey performs onstage during Mariah Carey’s Christmas Time Tour Kick Off at Yaamava’ Resort & Casino at San Manuel on November 06, 2024 in Highland, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Mariah Carey)

The feel-good holiday energy of the concert, which also featured Carey’s classics such as “We Belong Together,” “Always Be My Baby,” and “Fantasy,” as well as tracks from her 2010 sophomore Christmas album Merry Christmas II You, was enhanced by the intimate interior of the property’s theater, a 3,000-person capacity space that manages to make you feel like you’re among 300 fans with its large video walls, prime stage views from all four seating levels, and audio experience curated by L-Acoustics.

Yaamava’ Resort & Casino

The Christmas Time tour stop marked Carey’s second show at Yaamava, and after getting to spend a night at the resort and casino, it was easy to see what brings her back. Read on for the deets on the property, which, located just 65 miles from Los Angeles, is the perfect spot for a solo staycation or getaway with friends.

The Resort

It’s not often you get a sense of serenity at a resort casino, but that’s exactly what the picturesque rolling brown hills you’ll have a view of from the floor-to-ceiling windows in your room at the resort offer. The two-bedroom suite I stayed in was exceptionally spacious and well equipped for group travel with two-and-a-half bathrooms, one of which had a fantastic soaking tub, a large dining room table and chairs, a living room, and a kitchenette with barstool seating.

Yaamava’ Resort & Casino

Plus, there’s a balcony for lounging and taking in those aforementioned views. It was a pleasant surprise to come back to my room after the concert and find my bedroom prepped for a good night’s rest with the drapes drawn closed, slippers placed at my bedside, and a sleep mask laid out for me on my pillow.

I was able to take the tranquility up another notch with a 60-minute massage at Serrano Spa the next morning. My masseuse, Ligia, was incredibly attentive to the areas of my body I asked her to focus on, and I loved the personal touch of being able to choose my own massage oil scent as well as crystals to take with me after the treatment. The hardest part of the experience was leaving after taking advantage of the other amenities, like the sauna and steam room, and lounging in the private women’s relaxation area.

Yaamava Resort and Casino at San Manuel. Spa architecture. Dec. 2021 (Photo by Eric Reed)

Winding down with a nightcap at the exclusive Y Lounge was another highlight of my stay. Located on the 17th floor, the outdoor area has panoramic views of the San Bernardino Mountains, while indoors, there’s a bar with a high-end collection of wines and spirits and a secret cigar lounge where a stick will cost you anywhere from $17 to $5,000. You’ll also want to return in the morning for the free breakfast bar. The chef’s unique take on shrimp and grits is sure to please your tastebuds.

The Casino

The first thing I noticed about the casino was what it didn’t have: the off-putting cloud of cigarette smoke that often surrounds the gambling tables in Vegas. What the smoke-free environment did have, however, were more than 7,400 slot machines — the most of any casino west of the Mississippi—and an array of private rooms for high rollers that makes you want to step your money up, or at least your Club Serrano membership, which entitles you to all sorts of VIP discounts and exclusives during your stay.

Yaamava’ Resort & Casino

Drinks aren’t allowed on the casino floor until after 5 p.m., which adds to the sophisticated aura of the scene, making it a safe bet as a travel stop for the new wave of aunties who still want to have fun without unnecessary rambunctiousness.

There is a plethora of diverse food options within the casino as well, from George Lopez’s Mexican restaurant Chingon Kitchen and Asian cuisine at Hong Bao to The Pines Modern Steakhouse, ranked no. 1 in USA TODAY’s 2024 Readers’ Choice Awards for Best Casino Restaurant.

Yaamava’ Resort & Casino

You can also get yourself into a little bit of good trouble with the retailers on the property, ranging from gift shops where you can snag souvenirs for friends and family back home to high-end shops like 1891 Boutique.

Convinced you need to see, or better yet, stay, for yourself? Here are a few upcoming shows at Yaamava’ Theater to plan your trip around:

November 24: Charlie Wilson

December 2: John Legend

December 7: Gladys Knight

December 20: Boys II Men

December 31: 112 & Blackstreet

January 7: Monica

January 17: LL COOL J

January 19: Xscape