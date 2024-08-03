Mariah Carey Announces Holiday Tour To Celebrate 30th Anniversary Of ‘Merry Christmas’

Photo Credit: Kevin Mazur

The iconic Mariah Carey announced that she’ll be taking her Christmas classics on the road with a national tour. Mariah Carey’s Christmas Time will visit 20 cities across the country, kicking off on November 6 at the Yaamava Theater in Highland, CA.

Produced by Live Nation, this tour will make stops in Los Angeles, Houston, Atlanta, Philadelphia, New York City, and more. It also marks Carey’s grandest holiday spectacle to date and is the first of many surprises she has in store to celebrate the 30th anniversary of her legendary album Merry Christmas and its record-shattering single “All I Want For Christmas Is You.” The show will feature the global superstar’s timeless holiday records, promising an unforgettable festive experience for all in attendance.

Tickets for Mariah Carey’s Christmas Time will be available starting with Verizon presale beginning Tuesday, August 6. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning on Friday, August 9 at 10 AM local time at LiveNation.com.

MARIAH CAREY’S CHRISTMAS TIME TOUR DATES

Wed Nov 06 | Highland, CA | Yaamava Theater

Fri Nov 08 | Los Angeles, CA | Hollywood Bowl

Wed Nov 13 | Greater Palm Springs, CA | Acrisure Arena

Fri Nov 15 | Phoenix, AZ | Footprint Center

Sun Nov 17 | Austin, TX | Moody Center

Tue Nov 19 | Houston, TX | Toyota Center

Thu Nov 21 | Dallas, TX | American Airlines Center

Sat Nov 23 | Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena

Mon Nov 25 | Nashville, TN | Bridgestone Arena

Wed Nov 27 | Rosemont, IL | Allstate Arena

Fri Nov 29 | St. Louis, MO | Enterprise Center

Sun Dec 01 | Washington, DC | Capital One Arena

Tue Dec 03 | Philadelphia, PA | Wells Fargo Center

Thu Dec 05 | Boston, MA | TD Garden

Sat Dec 07 | Baltimore, MD | CFG Bank Arena

Mon Dec 09 | Raleigh, NC | PNC Arena

Wed Dec 11 | Pittsburgh, PA | PPG Paints Arena

Fri Dec 13 | Newark, NJ | Prudential Center

Sun Dec 15 | Belmont Park, NY | UBS Arena

Tue Dec 17 | Brooklyn, NY | Barclays Center