Mariah Carey And Her Twins, Roc And Roe, Star In The Children’s Place Holiday Campaign

The Children’s Place, the kids clothing brand, has been showcasing a three-part campaign for the holidays over the past couple of months and they’ve reached the finish line with a bang. The third part of the campaign rollout features the legendary Mariah Carey and her children.

“The holidays are all about family – spending time with each other and making memories that will last a lifetime. Holiday traditions are big for us at the Carey house. There is nothing sweeter than baking Christmas cookies and cuddling around the fireplace and matching in The Children’s Place pajamas together!” said the Queen of Christmas of her involvement in a statement. “I’ve always been a fan of The Children’s Place… they are a household name and dominate the children’s apparel space. Also, as someone who absolutely loves the holidays, and specifically, Christmas, I’ve been watching what The Children’s Place has been doing for the last few years and they have my stamp of approval for the place to shop for all matching family Christmas pajamas and outfits!”

The campaign video, An Iconic Holiday: Part 3, features Carey and her twins, Moroccan and Monroe Cannon. This will be the first time they appear in a campaign as a family. In the one-minute clip, the trio rock matching pajamas from The Children’s Place. In another shot, they rock coordinated outfits with the twin mom wearing a long red velour strapless dress with an oversized plaid bow. Monroe and Moroccan are seeing wearing matching plaid outfits to compliment their mom. The campaign commercial wouldn’t be complete without the iconic singer’s “All I Want For Christmas” playing in the background.

The Christmas queen also helped design the red dress she wore, which is called “The Dress by Mariah Carey” and happens to be a limited-edition look.

Part one of the campaign included superstars and former Boy Band members, AJ McLean, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone, and Wanya Morris. Part two featured rapper Snoop Dogg and his family.