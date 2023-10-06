Snoop Dogg, Shante And Three Generations Of The Broadus Family Star In The Children’s Place Holiday Campaign

The Children’s Place

Snoop Dogg is a man who wears many hats (make that scarves), and these days, one of his most prominent ones is brand spokesperson. His latest partnership, surprisingly, is with kids apparel brand, The Children’s Place, and he brought his family along for the collaboration. Also known as Calvin Broadus, the 51-year-old joined the brand’s three-part 2023 holiday campaign titled, “An Iconic Holiday,” which aims to combine music, fashion, and family. Snoop is one of three musical icons partaking in the campaign.

“The Children’s Place is all about ‘family’. What better way to celebrate than by partnering with three iconic generations – Snoop Dogg and Shante, their children, and their grandkids!” said Maegan Markee, brand president at The Children’s Place. “Snoop Dogg has dominated an era and has shaped pop culture and the social media landscape. His global and generational appeal deepens our bond with our multi-generational shoppers – both existing and new. We are thrilled to partner with Snoop, Shante and the Broadus family to bring our audiences this incredibly magical campaign this holiday season.”

The Children’s Place

In the campaign video, Snoop Dogg can be seen pulling up to a home in a lowrider covered in holiday green plaid. His family, including his wife Shante Broadus, whom he’s been married to since 1997, children and grandchildren are then shown in the house wearing matching Christmas pjs, exchanging gifts, and eating dinner. Even the family dog Charlie is there for the fun.

“Family is everything. Working with family is truly a blessing. Having Shante, my kids, and my grandbabies part of this holiday campaign is nothing short of incredible,” said Snoop Dogg. “Not gonna lie, the shoot got me feelin’ festive and fly. The Children’s Place matching family styles and pajamas be for everyone who want to be drippin’ in swag. Ya’ll know the Broadus family will be matching all season long with The Children’s Place.”

In September, the brand did another campaign ad with a similar theme featuring pop culture icons AJ McLean, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone, Wanya Morris and their families. For the millennials and Gen X folks, you may remember Morris from Boyz II Men, Bass and Fatone from boy band NSYNC, and McLean from the Backstreet Boys. These stars who rose to fame in the 90s are now fathers with their own families and legacies.