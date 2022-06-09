When was the last time you had a vacation? Chances are, you haven’t gone as long as rapper, TV personality and entrepreneur Snoop Dogg.

According to the 50-year-old, after working hard for 30 years in the industry, he finally took some time off recently to go on a vacation — and he brought his family along for the adventure. (That’s right, the Corona commercials have all been for show. He’s only been on beaches with his toes in the sand for business!)

The “Gin and Juice” rapper has been sharing photos and videos of his getaway to Bora Bora, Tahiti, which also happened to be his first real vacation with wife Shante Broadus. His kids Cordell and Cori were there too with their romantic partners. The family has been kicking back and relaxing, enjoy some boating, singing and dancing, and doing the whole “soft life” trend in the best way. And per the usual, there was plenty of smoking on Snoop’s part. Overall, it’s been nothing but seemingly good vibes.

Snoop first broke out in rap music in 1992 and has been working nonstop ever since. He was literally working right up until he boarded a jet to paradise. On Sunday night, he attended the MTV Movie & TV Awards where he performed DJ duties.

Everyone needs a break to avoid burnout, and we’re glad to see Snoop and his family enjoying the beauty of the South Pacific while doing so. This joy reminds us that we need a vacation too!