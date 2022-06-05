Loading the player…

Many of your favorite Black entertainers showed up in their Sunday’s best at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

Held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, CA, the 30th edition of this popular ceremony celebrates excellence in film and television. Zendaya’s presence was felt throughout the nomination process, with the blockbuster Spider-Man: No Way Home and the HBO drama series Euphoria both receiving 7 nominations apiece.

Vanessa Hudgens will host the first half of the ceremony for film and scripted television series, and Tayshia Adams will host the second half of the ceremony—MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted—for awards in reality television. The two segments will be held back-to-back on one night.

Black Hollywood was in full attendance at this year’s red carpet. From Rae Sremmurd and Tami Roman to Snoop Dogg, here are the hottest arrivals at this year’s MTV Movie & TV Awards.

01 Jay Ellis Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage 02 Garcelle Beauvais and Sheree Zampino Photo By: Jen Lowery/MEGA 03 Chelsea Lazkani Photo By: Jen Lowery/MEGA 04 Ryan Mitchell Photo By : Jen Lowery/MEGA 05 Snoop Dogg Photo By: Amy Sussman/Getty Images 06 Jay Ellis & Snoop Dogg Photo by: MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images 07 Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi Photo By: Emma McIntyre/WireImage 08 Noveen Crumbie Photo By: Amy Sussman/Getty Images 09 Dometi Pongo Photo By: Amy Sussman/Getty Images 10 Darren Brand Photo By: Emma McIntyre/WireImage 11 Mandii B and Bridget Kelly Photo By: Amy Sussman/Getty Images 12 Tami Roman Photo By: Presley Ann 13 Yandy Smith-Harris and Mendeecees Harris Photo By: Matt Winkelmeyer 14 Tayshia Adams Photo By: Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage 15 Symone Photo By: Amy Sussman 16 Kornbread Photo By: Amy Sussman 17 Rachel Lindsay Photo By: Amy Sussman/Getty Images 18 Charsity Saunders Photo By: Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage 19 Jennifer Lopez Photo By: Emma McIntyre

