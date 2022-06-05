Loading the player…
Many of your favorite Black entertainers showed up in their Sunday’s best at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

Held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, CA, the 30th edition of this popular ceremony celebrates excellence in film and television. Zendaya’s presence was felt throughout the nomination process, with the blockbuster Spider-Man: No Way Home and the HBO drama series Euphoria both receiving 7 nominations apiece.

Vanessa Hudgens will host the first half of the ceremony for film and scripted television series, and Tayshia Adams will host the second half of the ceremony—MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted—for awards in reality television. The two segments will be held back-to-back on one night.

Black Hollywood was in full attendance at this year’s red carpet. From Rae Sremmurd and Tami Roman to Snoop Dogg, here are the hottest arrivals at this year’s MTV Movie & TV Awards.

01
Jay Ellis
Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage
02
Garcelle Beauvais and Sheree Zampino
Photo By: Jen Lowery/MEGA
03
Chelsea Lazkani
Photo By: Jen Lowery/MEGA
04
Ryan Mitchell
Photo By : Jen Lowery/MEGA
05
Snoop Dogg
Photo By: Amy Sussman/Getty Images
06
Jay Ellis & Snoop Dogg
Photo by: MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images
07
Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi
Photo By: Emma McIntyre/WireImage
08
Noveen Crumbie
Photo By: Amy Sussman/Getty Images
09
Dometi Pongo
Photo By: Amy Sussman/Getty Images
10
Darren Brand
Photo By: Emma McIntyre/WireImage
11
Mandii B and Bridget Kelly
Photo By: Amy Sussman/Getty Images
12
Tami Roman
Photo By: Presley Ann
13
Yandy Smith-Harris and Mendeecees Harris
Photo By: Matt Winkelmeyer
14
Tayshia Adams
Photo By: Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage
15
Symone
Photo By: Amy Sussman
16
Kornbread
Photo By: Amy Sussman
17
Rachel Lindsay
Photo By: Amy Sussman/Getty Images
18
Charsity Saunders
Photo By: Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage
19
Jennifer Lopez
Photo By: Emma McIntyre

