Many of your favorite Black entertainers showed up in their Sunday’s best at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards.
Held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, CA, the 30th edition of this popular ceremony celebrates excellence in film and television. Zendaya’s presence was felt throughout the nomination process, with the blockbuster Spider-Man: No Way Home and the HBO drama series Euphoria both receiving 7 nominations apiece.
Vanessa Hudgens will host the first half of the ceremony for film and scripted television series, and Tayshia Adams will host the second half of the ceremony—MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted—for awards in reality television. The two segments will be held back-to-back on one night.
Black Hollywood was in full attendance at this year’s red carpet. From Rae Sremmurd and Tami Roman to Snoop Dogg, here are the hottest arrivals at this year’s MTV Movie & TV Awards.