‘I Thank God For You Every Day! Our Love Is Supernatural’: Mariah Carey Celebrates Her Twins On Their 12th Birthday

Mariah Carey

Happy birthday to “dem babies!” However, Mariah Carey’s twins are not babies anymore as they are growing up. On April 30th, the songstress, 54, shared an adorable tribute for her twins, daughter Monroe and son Moroccan’s 12th birthday on Instagram and Twitter. Alongside a carousel of photos of her kids, she wrote, “Happy birthday to my favorite people on the planet!!! I thank God for you every day! “Our love is Supernatural!!!” Ooh, darlings, ’cause you’ll ALWAYS be my babies!!! ❤️❤️🎉🎂🎈🎁❤️❤️.”

For her carousel, Carey first posted a sweet picture of them in the backseat of a car, squeezed together and smiling. Then she shared an adorable photo of the three of them taking selfies in her fabulous closet. Next up, she shared stunning portraits of each twin in their younger years.

The Instagram post also highlighted the twins’ closeness, as the images showed them posing side by side, matching hats and holding up a dog after a martial arts lesson.

Happy birthday to my favorite people on the planet!!! I thank God for you every day! “Our love is Supernatural!!!” Ooh darlings ‘cause you’ll ALWAYS be my babies!!! ❤️❤️🎉🎂🎈🎁❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/39m5wgESug — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) April 30, 2023

Carey also included a cute photo of the three of them snuggling up on the couch, with matching Christmas pajamas, to celebrate her favorite holiday. The twins’ father, Nick Cannon, also celebrated their birthday by posting a video chronicling Moroccan and Monroe’s day at Six Flags Magic Mountain. In the video, the twins and all of their friends arrive in a limo wearing matching “Roc and Roe” sweatshirts. “Happy 12th Birthday to my first borns Roc & Roe! 🎉❤️ Daddy loves y’all forever!” he captioned.

Although Carey and Cannon are divorced, they are supportive of each other and, most importantly, their children. “They’re a lot, but they give me so much love in return. I wouldn’t be the same person without them,” Carey told PEOPLE. “I think Nick and I have done pretty well in co-parenting, staying friends with each other so that we can talk.”