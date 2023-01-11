Mariah Carey Is Allegedly Filing For Primary Custody Of Twins With Nick Cannon

Mariah Carey, 52, and Nick Cannon, 42, had a whirlwind romance many years ago. That romance led to marriage and twins, who Mariah Carey now allegedly wants primary custody of. The twins, Monroe and Moroccan, are now 11 years old.

“The reality of the situation is that Monroe and Moroccan are usually with Mariah anyway,” the source told Radar. “Nick doesn’t see much of them.”

If true, this is unsurprising, considering Cannon is now a father of twelve. The source emphasizes that Cannon isn’t a bad father but may struggle to see them, considering his many kids.

“She wants to put him on notice that he can’t just flit in and out of their lives while he attends to his other children,” the source shared. “And she wants legal standing as the twins’ primary caregiver.”

Cannon and Carey married in April 2008 and finalized their divorce in 2016. Recently, the rapper, comedian, and producer expressed how hard it is to give his kids the attention they may need. During an episode of Paramount+’s “The Checkup with Dr. David Agus,” the actor and TV presenter said,

“Being a father of multiple kids, it’s always the biggest guilt on me is that I don’t get to spend enough time with all my children,” he shared “One, ’cause I’m constantly working, and two, because I’m just spread thin.”

While Nick does have six different baby mothers, they all tend to be amicable and have somewhat positive things to say about the father. He can often be pictured doing his rounds when taking family photos, going on vacations, or playing Santa during the holidays.

During CNN’s NYE show, Andy Cohen asked the Wild ‘N Out presenter whether he has plans to get a vasectomy. He replied, “My body, My choice!”

When Andy followed up, asking whether he was planning to go for 20 kids, he replied, “Clearly, I don’t have a plan. That should’ve been clear from the jump.”