Photos Of Mariah Carey And Her Twins Over The Years

Today is Mariah Carey’s birthday, and the diva will most likely spend the day with her beloved fraternal twins, Monroe and Moroccan, who are now 11 years old. The talented twins were created from a whirlwind love affair, which led to a marriage between Carey and Nick Cannon in April 2008. Although the pair divorced in 2016, they remain friendly and cordial for the sake of co-parenting their children.

The twins also take after both their parents in the talent department, as Monroe can often be seen in the studio with mom, singing Carey’s TikTok hit, “It’s A Wrap,” or performing at Madison Square Garden in New York City during Carey’s Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas To All! two-hour primetime concert special last December.

Whether in the studio with Monroe, on shopping trips, on exotic family vacations, or enjoying private moments at home, Carey never misses an opportunity to make beautiful memories with her children. Scroll to see images of the birthday gal and her children over the years.

01 A Merry Christmas in 2022 Mariah Carey performs “Away In A Manger” with daughter Monroe, during her two-hour primetime concert special Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas To All! last December in Madison Square Garden.

02 Taking The Stage With Mom in 2019 Carey performs onstage with her twins, during the the Caution World Tour at Fox Theater on March 05, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – MARCH 05: Mariah Carey performs onstage with Monroe Cannon and Moroccan Cannon during the the Caution World Tour at Fox Theater on March 05, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)

03 The Queen Of Christmas And Her Helpers In 2018 Carey and with children performed live during her All I Want For Christmas Is You tour at Motorpoint Arena on December 09, 2018 in Nottingham, England. NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 09: Mariah Carey, with children Moroccan Cannon and Monroe Cannon, performs live during her All I Want For Christmas Is You tour at Motorpoint Arena on December 09, 2018 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage)

04 Being Fabulous With Mommy In 2017 Carey and her children attended her concert after party at Sugar Factory American Brasserie on Ocean Drive on August 10, 2017 in Miami Beach, Florida. MIAMI BEACH, FL – AUGUST 10: Mariah Carey and her children Moroccan and Monroe attend the Mariah Carey concert after party at Sugar Factory American Brasserie on Ocean Drive on August 10, 2017 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sugar Factory American Brasserie)

05 A Family Affair In 2012 The family attended “Family Day” hosted by Nick Cannon at Santa Monica Pier on October 6, 2012 in Santa Monica, California. SANTA MONICA, CA – OCTOBER 06: Recording artist Mariah Carey, her husband Nick Cannon and their children Monroe Cannon (L) and Moroccan Cannon attend “Family Day” hosted by Nick Cannon at Santa Monica Pier on October 6, 2012 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

06 The Early Days In 2011 A beautiful moment with her twins. NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 21: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Mariah Carey (C), Monroe Cannon and Moroccan Cannon taken during the past six months as part of Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon’s personal photo collection. (Photo by Fresh Air Fund/WireImage)