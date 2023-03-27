Home · News

Photos Of Mariah Carey And Her Twins Over The Years

The accomplished songstress doesn’t play about dem babies’ dahlings.
Today is Mariah Carey’s birthday, and the diva will most likely spend the day with her beloved fraternal twins, Monroe and Moroccan, who are now 11 years old. The talented twins were created from a whirlwind love affair, which led to a marriage between Carey and Nick Cannon in April 2008. Although the pair divorced in 2016, they remain friendly and cordial for the sake of co-parenting their children. 

The twins also take after both their parents in the talent department, as Monroe can often be seen in the studio with mom, singing Carey’s TikTok hit, “It’s A Wrap,” or performing at Madison Square Garden in New York City during Carey’s Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas To All! two-hour primetime concert special last December. 

Whether in the studio with Monroe, on shopping trips, on exotic family vacations, or enjoying private moments at home, Carey never misses an opportunity to make beautiful memories with her children. Scroll to see images of the birthday gal and her children over the years.

