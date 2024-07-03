Magic Johnson Kicks Off Annual Star-Studded Couples Yacht Trip Through Europe

Nobody does a couples trip like NBA Hall of Famer Magic Johnson. Every year, Johnson and his wife Cookie host a trip around Europe via yacht with some of their favorite people, many of whom are public figures. The couple kickstarted their latest tour in Barcelona.

“We are officially on vacation!! 😁,” the 64-year-old said as the caption to photos with a few of the other couples in their finest threads and a few shots of them enjoying fine dining. “Hanging out with our great friends John and Vicki Palmer and Sam and LaTanya Jackson at Boca Grande in Barcelona, Spain! The food was *chef’s kiss*” he wrote.

After visiting Barcelona, the couples’ next stop on the summer tour was the party city of Ibiza. They indulged in seafood and enjoyed some serene views from the yacht and were joined by another star couple, Cedric the Entertainer and his wife, Lorna.

“Today Cookie and I enjoyed a beautiful day in Ibiza, Spain,” he wrote. “We had a wonderful lunch at Juan Y Andrea Formentera with our friends John and Vicki Palmer, Sam and LaTanya Jackson, and Cedric the Entertainer and his wife Lorna. I encourage everyone to have lunch right on the beach at Juan Y Andrea. We ate the catch of the day, fresh sea bass and lobster… So delicious!”

In 2023, the Johnsons toured Europe and had quite a few celebrity friends come along for that trip. In addition to Samuel L. Jackson and his wife, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, and Vicki and John Palmer, they spent time with Judge Greg Mathis and his wife, Linda Mathis, as well as Michael Jordan and his wife, Yvette Prieto. Johnson also had his kids join the trip last year, including Andre and his wife Lisa, his son EJ and daughter Elisa, and their grandchildren Gigi and Avery.

Some highlights of the trips usually include top-tier meals from a private chef and Fourth of July celebrations. We look forward to seeing where the couples land next and living vicariously through them!