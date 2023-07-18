Magic Johnson And Cookie’s Kids Have Joined Their Lavish European Vacation

We recently shared with you that NBA Hall of Famer Magic Johnson and his love Cookie were on their annual celebrity couples trip around Europe. Since then, the couples trip has become a family getaway.

The star couple invited their children, Andre (Magic’s son from a previous relationship) and his wife Lisa, as well as son EJ and daughter Elisa, and their grandchildren Gigi and Avery, along for the fun. They all joined the mega yacht the Johnson’s commissioned for the vacation as it made its way to Positano, Italy.

“Cookie and I are excited to have our kids Andre, EJ, Elisa, our daughter-in-law Lisa and grandkids Gigi and Avery join us on the yacht!,” he wrote about the arrival of their brood. Johnson’s kids have also been posting photos and Instagram Stories of themselves soaking up the sun on the yacht, enjoying some boating and serving fierce looks (you already know we’re talking about EJ with that last one).

As mentioned, summertime doesn’t begin for Johnson until he’s enjoyed his annual extravagant vacations on the water. He previously discussed the joy he finds in the trips, including learning about the history in the cities they stop in, and just by immersing himself in sightseeing and relaxation.

“I work hard and then I look forward to those five weeks in Europe or other places,” Johnson shared. “I told my wife a long time ago, let’s go when we don’t have to worry about coming back, so we can take our time and really enjoy it. Owning my own company allows me to be able to do it. I work hard and when I’m on vacation I want to be on vacation.”

And boy is he on vacation! We love that the couple include their friends, and even their family, to experience the world. Work hard, play harder!