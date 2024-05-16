25 Sweet Photos Of Cedric The Entertainer And Wife Lorna Wells Over The Years 

Cedric the Entertainer (right) and wife Lorna during 15th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar Party at Pacific Design Center in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by M. Tran/FilmMagic)

Cedric the Entertainer knows a thing or two about longevity. His hit CBS series, The Neighborhood, was recently renewed for a seventh season. His former series, The Soul Man and The Steve Harvey Show, ran for five and six seasons. And behind the camera, he knows about longevity in love. The funny man, born Cedric Kyle, has been married for a whopping 25 years (this September) to wife Lorna Wells. The Neighborhood pulls from Cedric’s real life sometimes, including his marriage to Wells, with Tichina Arnold playing his on-screen wife. He recently talked to Tamron Hall about their union, a relationship he’s been relatively private about.

“I mean, so [Arnold] actually pulls little things from my real wife. Lorna is like this quiet personality that people don’t even – it’s been 25 years [of marriage] in September,” he said on the talk show. “She saw me walking through the mall, then fell in love. She was like ‘Ooooh look at you!’” he joked. “And I was like ‘What’s up girl?’ You know what I mean?”

They have thrived with their family of five. It includes their children Croix and Lucky Rose, and Ced’s daughter, Tiara, from a past relationship.

He previously told eurweb what makes his lady love so special as they approach the big 2-5 in years.

“It’s some kind of milestone when you do 25 years. In Hollywood that’s hall of fame status,” he said. “My wife is not a social media kind of personality. She is a real OG from LA. So you know, her love is sincere and direct and purposeful and she makes sure that I return that. I’ve learned to love that about us.”

He added, “The rest of Hollywood has nothing to do with us being a famous couple. It’s about us being a couple to each other. That’s what we wake up and do. That’s been a blessing, the way that we approach it and stay off the grid. So a lot of respect, a lot of love, a lot of laughter, a lot of taking the time to be the object of each other’s affection.”

And you can see the love in the eyes of the couple when you look back at photos from them from their many years together. Check out 25 photos of their love below.

01 01 “The Original Kings of Comedy” Hollywood Premiere on August 10, 2000 Comedian Cedric ‘The Entertainer’ Kyles and wife Lorna Wells attend ‘The Original Kings of Comedy’ Hollywood Premiere on August 10, 2000 at Paramount Studios in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

02 02 “Two Can Play That Game” Premiere on August 29, 2001 Cedric the Entertainer & wife Lorna during Two Can Play That Game Premiere at Cineplex Odeon Century Plaza Cinema in Century City, California, United States. (Photo by Steve Grayson/WireImage)

03 03 The “Ali” Hollywood Premiere on December 12, 2001 Comedian Cedric ‘The Entertainer’ Kyles and wife Lorna Wells attend the ‘Ali’ Hollywood Premiere on December 12, 2001 at Grauman’s Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

04 04 “Baby Boy” Century City Premiere on June 21, 2001 Comedian Cedric ‘The Entertainer’ Kyles and wife Lorna Wells attend the ‘Baby Boy’ Century City Premiere on June 21, 2001 at Loews Cineplex Century Plaza Theatres in Century City, California. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

05 05 “Kingdom Come” Beverly Hills Premiere on April 5, 2001 Comedian Cedric ‘The Entertainer’ Kyles and wife Lorna Wells attend the ‘Kingdom Come’ Beverly Hills Premiere on April 5, 2001 at WGA Theatre in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

06 06 The 2002 Creative Arts Emmy Awards on September 14, 2002 LOS ANGELES – SEPTEMBER 14: Cedric the Entertainer and his wife, Lorna, attend the 2002 Creative Arts Emmy Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on September 14, 2002 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

07 07 Producers Guild of America’s Inaugural Celebration of Diversity on October 28, 2002 BEVERLY HILLS, CA – OCTOBER 28: Actor Cedric The Entertainer and wife, Lorna, attend the Producers Guild of America’s inaugural Celebration of Diversity on October 28, 2002 in Beverly Hills, California. The award show honors individuals that promote broader cultural diversity in film, television and new media productions. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images)

08 08 “Barbershop” Premiere on August 26, 2002 Cedric the Entertainer & wife Lorna during “Barbershop” Premiere – Los Angeles at Archlight Cinerama Dome in Hollywood, California, United States. (Photo by Maury Phillips/WireImage)

09 09 “Intolerable Cruelty” Los Angeles Premiere on September 30, 2003 Cedric The Entertainer & wife Lorna during “Intolerable Cruelty” Los Angeles Premiere at The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in Beverly Hills, California, United States. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)

10 10 The 2003 MTV Movie Awards on May 31, 2003 LOS ANGELES – MAY 31: Cedric the Entertainer and spouse Lorna Wells attend The 2003 MTV Movie Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium on May 31, 2003 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Dave Hogan/Getty Images)

11 11 29th Annual People’s Choice Awards Arrivals on January 12, 2003 PASADENA, CA – JANUARY 12: Cedric the Entertainer with his wife Lorna arrive at the 29th Annual People’s Choice Awards at the Pasadena Civic Center January 12, 2003 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

12 12 “Be Cool” Los Angeles Premiere on February 14, 2005 Cedric the Entertainer and wife Lorna during “Be Cool” Los Angeles Premiere – Arrivals at Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California, United States. (Photo by Jean-Paul Aussenard/WireImage)

13 13 19th Annual Kid’s Choice Awards on April 01, 2006 WESTWOOD, CA – APRIL 01: Comedian Cedric the Entertainer, wife Lorna Wells and kids arrive at the 19th Annual Kid’s Choice Awards held at UCLA’s Pauley Pavilion on April 1, 2006 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

14 14 “Mission: Impossible III” Fan Screening on May 04, 2006 Cedric The Entertainer with wife Lorna Wells at the Grauman’s Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, CA (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/WireImage)

15 15 12th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards on January 12, 2007 SANTA MONICA, CA – JANUARY 12: Actor Cedric the Entertainer (L) and his wife Lorna Wells arrive at the 12th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards held at the Santa Monica Civic Auditorium on January 12, 2007 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Stephen Shugerman/Getty Images)

16 16 “Norbit” Los Angeles Premiere on February 08, 2007 Cedric the Entertainer & wife Lorna during “Norbit” Los Angeles Premiere at Mann Village in Westwood, California, United States. (Photo by Barry King/WireImage)

17 17 “Designcare 2007” Celebrity Benefit on July 21, 2007 MALIBU, CA – JULY 21: Actor and comedian Cedric The Entertainer (R) and his wife Lorna Kyles attend the “Designcare 2007” celebrity benefit thrown by actress Holly Robinson Peete and husband Rodney Peete, held at a private estate on July 21, 2007 in Malibu, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

18 18 Celebrities Visit Broadway on November 17, 2008 NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 17: Cedric the Entertainer (aka Cedric Kyles) and wife Lorna Wells pose at the opening night after party for David Mamet’s Revival of “American Buffalo” on Broadway at 230 Fifth Avenue on November 17, 2008 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic)

19 19 Los Angeles Confidential Magazine May/June Issue Launch Party on April 30, 2009 WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA – APRIL 30: Actor/ Comedian Cedric ‘The Entertainer’ (R) and his wife Lorna arrive at the Los Angeles Confidential Magazine May/June issue launch party at XIV on April 30, 2009 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Angela Weiss/Getty Images)

20 20 “Law Abiding Citizen” Premiere on October 6, 2009 HOWLLYWOOD, CA – OCTOBER 6: Lorna Kyles and Cedric the Entertainer attend “Law Abiding Citizen” Premiere at Grauman’s Chinese Theatre on October 6, 2009 in Howllywood, California. (Photo by ANDREAS BRANCH/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

21 21 Celebrities Visit Broadway on July 29, 2011 NEW YORK, NY – JULY 29: (L-R) Croix Alexander Kyles, Lucky Rose Kyles, father Cedric the Entertainer and wife Lorna Wells pose backstage at the hit musical “Spider-Man: Turn Off The Dark” on Broadway at The Foxwood Theater on July 29, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic)

22 22 46th Annual Bremond-Bakewell Pioneer Of African American Achievement Awards Gala on November 07, 2014 BEVERLY HILLS, CA – NOVEMBER 07: Cedric the Entertainer (R) and his wife Lorna arrive at the 46th Annual Bremond-Bakewell Pioneer of African American Achievement Awards Gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on November 7, 2014 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Maury Phillips/WireImage)

23 23 Cedric The Entertainer Hollywood Walk Of Fame Ceremony on July 19, 2018 HOLLYWOOD, CA – JULY 19: Cedric Antonio Kyles aka Cedric The Entertainer (L) and his wife, Lorna Wells attend the ceremony honoring him with a Star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame held on July 19, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Tran/FilmMagic)

24 24 73rd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards on September 19, 2021 LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 19: (L-R) Lorna Wells and Cedric the Entertainer attend the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)