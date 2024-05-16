HomeBlack Celeb Couples

25 Sweet Photos Of Cedric The Entertainer And Wife Lorna Wells Over The Years 

The comedian shared that the couple are celebrating 25 years of marriage in 2024. See 25 photos from their many years together.
Cedric the Entertainer (right) and wife Lorna during 15th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar Party at Pacific Design Center in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by M. Tran/FilmMagic)
By Victoria Uwumarogie ·

Cedric the Entertainer knows a thing or two about longevity. His hit CBS series, The Neighborhood, was recently renewed for a seventh season. His former series, The Soul Man and The Steve Harvey Show, ran for five and six seasons. And behind the camera, he knows about longevity in love. The funny man, born Cedric Kyle, has been married for a whopping 25 years (this September) to wife Lorna Wells. The Neighborhood pulls from Cedric’s real life sometimes, including his marriage to Wells, with Tichina Arnold playing his on-screen wife. He recently talked to Tamron Hall about their union, a relationship he’s been relatively private about.

“I mean, so [Arnold] actually pulls little things from my real wife. Lorna is like this quiet personality that people don’t even – it’s been 25 years [of marriage] in September,” he said on the talk show. “She saw me walking through the mall, then fell in love. She was like ‘Ooooh look at you!’” he joked. “And I was like ‘What’s up girl?’ You know what I mean?”

They have thrived with their family of five. It includes their children Croix and Lucky Rose, and Ced’s daughter, Tiara, from a past relationship.

He previously told eurweb what makes his lady love so special as they approach the big 2-5 in years.

“It’s some kind of milestone when you do 25 years. In Hollywood that’s hall of fame status,” he said. “My wife is not a social media kind of personality. She is a real OG from LA. So you know, her love is sincere and direct and purposeful and she makes sure that I return that. I’ve learned to love that about us.”

He added, “The rest of Hollywood has nothing to do with us being a famous couple. It’s about us being a couple to each other. That’s what we wake up and do. That’s been a blessing, the way that we approach it and stay off the grid. So a lot of respect, a lot of love, a lot of laughter, a lot of taking the time to be the object of each other’s affection.”

And you can see the love in the eyes of the couple when you look back at photos from them from their many years together. Check out 25 photos of their love below.

