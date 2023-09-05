Lori Harvey And ‘Twin’ Damson Idris Celebrate His 32nd Birthday With One-Of-A-Kind Beige Party 

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for REVOLVE

A belated happy birthday is in order for handsome actor Damson Idris who recently turned 32. The former Snowfall star celebrated his new age by throwing a beige-themed party across the pond in London, where he’s from. His girlfriend and model Lori Harvey was there by his side as he celebrated with family and friends.

Idris was also spotted with his mom in one of the photos where he wrapped his arm around her neck as she smiled sweetly.

Other celebs who appeared at the party include Black Panther star Letitia Wright and Daniel Kaluuya and artist Tyler, the Creator. Rapper Stefflon Don also showed up in beige cargo pants and a corset top.

Harvey wished her man a happy birthday on Instagram with a sweet post in her stories from a separate, private celebration they had.

“Happyyyy Birthdayyyy twinnn!!!! I love youuuu,” the entrepreneur, 26, wrote. “Hope this year is extra special,” she wrote on a photo in a follow-up post. In the photo, the birthday boy kissed Harvey on the forehead as she leaned into a hug embracing him in front of a large set of “32” balloons in the background.

Idris and Harvey made their relationship a public affair in January and have been on vacation and smiling since.

They recently went on a baecation in Cabo in August and they laid the PDA on thick in the comments.

“I don’t wanna hear no more ‘baby you take horrible pictures.’ Look at this art,” he commented with heart eyes on a series of images she posted from their vacation.

August was a busy month for the couple as Idris also joined the Harveys on vacation in Europe during a stop in Saint-Tropez and the pair took a trip to Disneyland.

The good-looking couple are keeping the relationship fun and loving and we love to see it.