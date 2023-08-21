Lori Harvey And Damson Idris Went On A Date To Disneyland And Stayed For The Food

When most people think about going to one of Disney’s properties, they think about the rides. But for Lori Harvey and Damson Idris, one of the best things about the Disneyland theme park out West is the food.

The couple headed to the spot over the weekend to take in the sights, sounds and tastes that make it a popular place for people of all ages. Instead of one of their signature dates at a fancy restaurant like Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, where they’ve hung out before, they opted for the wide variety of fare they could get at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif.

They made stops for funnel cake, Wetzel’s Pretzels (where she got a guava mango slushie), lollipops, and a turkey leg.

The two looked quite cute as they made their way around the park, hugged up.

This is a low-key hangout for the pair, who recently enjoyed a baecation to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. He was also by her side as she celebrated the launch of her swimwear line, Yevrah (which is Harvey backwards if you didn’t know). Prior to that, they were hanging out with her family in Europe. And before that, they did a baecation to Turks and Caicos. So it’s been quite the summer for the couple as they’ve stayed close and cozy.

The two have come a long way from the early days after they went public. If you’ll recall, some didn’t feel like they exhibited much chemistry after they made their red carpet debut for the premiere of the final season of his FX series Snowfall.

He shut down rumors of discord when speaking to Complex back in the spring, noting that the interest people have in his relationship with Harvey wasn’t bothering him in the slightest.

“I’m not letting certain things affect me,” he told the site. “I’m also understanding that life is life and social media is social media . . . My private life today, my relationship today is great. Life is great.”

These days, the good vibes and good times can’t be denied as the two joke over his picture-taking skills, what “nyash” means (Nigerian pidgin for booty), and stay hugged up all over the world, including around her parents. They seem to be going strong and the smiles prove they’re living their best lives — together.