LisaRaye McCoy Reflects On Relationship With Ex-Husband And Shares The Importance Of Dating Within Your Lifestyle

Getty

LisaRaye McCoy seldom does interviews but she made an exception for Carlos King. The actress didn’t hold back and discussed everything from her previous marriage to her dating preferences on King’s podcast show, Reality With The King. McCoy was previously married to Michael Misick, former Prime Minister of Turks and Caicos and their union ended explosively. Her first marriage was with NFL player Tony Martin.

King asked whether McCoy’s marriage to Misick ‘damaged’ her, to which she responded, yes.

“I was embarrassed about the shenanigans that took place and how it was even handled. And how it was kind of swept under the rug on just how much that I did for Turks and Caicos Islands,” the actress said.

The embarrassment McCoy relates to public issues with the former Prime minister allegedly mismanaging funds and infidelity.

King asked whether the Single Ladies actress ignored red flags relating to her ex-husband, to which she said no and also admitted she wasn’t in love when they got married but hoped they would get there eventually.

“I loved him but I wasn’t in love yet,” she said. “I was dating him, and we had this whirlwind romance, and I knew that I was going to continue dating him. And I knew the setup was that he was a politician, and that it would look much better for the politician that is single to be married,” she said. She also added that Misick said he wanted to date her within their marriage.

“That’s exactly what everyone does in a marriage every day. You’re dating your husband, you’re dating your wife every day under the rules and law of matrimony,” she added.

The former couple met in 2005 and were married by 2006. By 2009 they were divorced, however, they still remain friends to date.

King also asked why and how dating may be challenging for the actress presently and she explained that people often make assumptions about who she is.

“It’s been challenging to me because when they first step to me they think they’re getting one thing. And then they get deeper because I’m more of some things than they ever expected,” she said.

McCoy went on to explain how some prospects put her in a box, assuming she will be identical to the roles she played in movies like Player’s Club only to realize there is more to her.

“…You’re going to like those little things about me. That when you leave me, you’re going to miss me because I’m going to bring a certain energy to your life that’s not boring, that is sexy, that’s domesticated, and that person that is fun, loving and family–that to me is the core of who I am.”

For anyone wondering what the stunning actress is looking for in a man, she wants someone who matches her success and brings equal quality to the table.

McCoy also explained the importance of dating with your tax bracket or above within the interview. “Here’s the thing, I don’t want to stress you out by trying to keep up with my lifestyle that I already have and have been accustomed to. Because if I am going to these resturants just for lunch meetings and it takes you, your whole check to take me there, I don’t want to stress you out, you cannot hang with me.”

She continued, “You are still wanting a vacation for the weekend. I vacation and holiday for the month. We are not going to be able to make this work. That’s simple to me.”

“Do I check the boxes that you need in a woman and do you check the boxes for me? And of them has to be accomplished, successful, powerful, and rich,” McCoy said. The Beauty Shop actress also added that they need other qualities too including being God-fearing, family-oriented, generous, and a leader.

That said, Lisa isn’t actively looking for a man at this stage and is focused on her grandchild and creating passive income. McCoy is a mother of one—she gave birth to Kai Morae Pace in 1989. Kai made the actress a grandmother when she had a daughter named Bella on December 17, 2016.