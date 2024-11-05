Ashanti Gushes Over Her Husband Nelly, And Says He's Her 'Soulmate' In Recent Interview

Getty

Ashanti and Nelly have been giving fans the feels with their successful spin-the-block love story. The couple, who rekindled their romance in 2023, sat down for an interview with Entertainment Tonight to discuss their relationship and gush over one another.

“It’s priceless, honestly, just to have my soulmate, like my person, my best friend, my protector,” Ashanti said of her husband. “It’s an amazing feeling. The universe doesn’t make mistakes.”

During the interview, Nelly also expressed his love for the singer, praising her character and thoughtful nature.

“She’s a great person, she’s a great mother,” Nelly said of Ashanti. “I’ma be completely honest, even when it comes to doing this—having birthday parties and things like that. Me personally, I didn’t have birthday parties until I was giving myself birthday parties. But with her and her family, and the way that they all intertwine and show they love, they made these types of situations and events very, very meaningful.”

Since the couple reunited, they’ve celebrated multiple birthdays together, seemingly trying to outdo one another with intimate surprise parties. Recently, Nelly threw the new mom an island-themed party for her 44th birthday and he also threw her an intimate baby shower a few months prior.

During the interview, Nelly also touched on his youngest child, Kareem Kenkaide Haynes, whom he had with his 90’s love earlier this year. The couple revealed they were having a baby and engaged during an exclusive interview with us back in April.

“He’s a boy and you know, I’ve had boys, but you’re changing them. You have to duck and I’ve been peed on so much,” he said. “I can’t wait to show him some of the pictures and the videos. Like, ‘look at what your mom was doing to you.’ She treats him like a Build-A-Bear.”

Nelly is also the father of two children with his ex, Channetta Valentine, and he adopted his late sister’s two children after she passed away in 2005.