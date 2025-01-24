Lil Wayne’s Kids Are Growing Up Before Our Eyes

Julia Beverly/Getty Images

The babies aren’t babies anymore.

Rapper Lil Wayne recently performed at the AT&T Playoff Playlist Live event in Atlanta, and his children were present to cheer him on.

The “Lollipop” rapper has four kids: Reginae, from his marriage to Toya Johnson; Dwayne III with Sarah Vivian, Kameron with Lauren London, and Neal with Nivea Hamilton. Reginae shared a photo of her with her little brothers, who certainly looked like her big brothers, at least in terms of their height compared to hers. “I do not play bout my brothers #Cartersquad,” she wrote as the caption.

It may be surprising to see the Carter boys this big, but they certainly haven’t been in hiding. They’re often with their famous father at sporting events, like NBA games, where he’s a mainstay courtside. Wayne is a diehard sports fan and says whether he’s sitting with Kameron exclusively or enjoying a game with all of his boys, it makes the experience that much more delightful because they end up talking and analyzing the sport more than paying attention to it.

“You’ll be able to see pictures of me and Kam courtside over the years. The kid, he knows so much about sports,” he said in 2023. “Everybody knows I love sports. Going to a game has been different over time. Going to a game with him, we damn near don’t even watch it because we know so much…You find that with each kid.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 28: (L-R) Dwayne Carter III, Kameron Carter, Neal Carter and Lil Wayne attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Charlotte Hornets at Crypto.com Arena on December 28, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

He’s also been open about the importance of being present despite his busy schedule and the fact that each child is in a different home. The rapper has figured out a way to make sure his kids get the time with him that he struggled to offer years prior. His oldest daughter once said on the defunct T.I. & Tiny: Family Hustle in 2019 that she wanted to make more memories with him. “I do feel like he’s trying because he provides for us a lot. Like, I understand that. But what I be telling him is, ‘Daddy, ok. We got that part. But let’s go somewhere, like, let’s go bowling. Let’s go to the movies,’” she told mom Toya Johnson. “Just things like that. We need memories.”

It looks like he heard her, and they’re making them.

“Important isn’t even the word. That’s life,” he said in 2023 about making time for his kids. “You know how you need food to live? That’s just how it goes. I didn’t have one of those. I didn’t have a father. It’s not easy to do something you didn’t have done for you and try to figure it out.”

He added, “I’m at the age now, too, where it’s not a challenge no more. It was a challenge before. Their love cancels all of the challenges out.”

We love how committed he is to spending time with his kids and having them around; whether he’s on stage or in arenas, they get to come along for the ride.