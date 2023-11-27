Lil Wayne Celebrated Thanksgiving With His Kids And They’re All A Mirror Image Of Their Father

Another Thanksgiving is in the books and the Carters seemed to have a memorable one. Lil Wayne, also known as Dwayne Michael Carter Jr. and his four children spent some quality time together on the day. His oldest and only daughter, Reginae, shared an image of herself, her famous father and her siblings sitting on a sofa, posing for a picture.

“Happy Thanksgiving 🍽🦃 From My Family❤️ To Yours,” she wrote in an Instagram caption.

Wayne has four kids, which include Reginae, 24; Dwayne, 15; Kameron, 14; and Neal, 13.The rapper shares his offspring with four different women—his ex-wife Toya Johnson-Rushing, radio host Sarah Vivian, actress Lauren London and singer Nivea.

The multi-award winning artist has been open about how much he enjoys being a dad to his kids. In 2012 on X, previously known as Twitter, the rapper wrote, “I gotta say, I’ve done some pretty amazing things in my time but the BEST thing I’ve ever did is becoming & BEING a father.”

In 2012, he also told MTV News about how much he enjoys being a dad.

“There’s nothing better than that, period — being a father. I’ve done so many things…I don’t get no joy like the joy I get being a father. Simple things like helping my daughter with her homework. Simple things like putting my sons to sleep,” the now 41-year-old said at the time.

The feeling is mutual when it comes to Reginae, who happens to be the most visible online out of the clan because she’s the only adult child. The social media personality is a true daddy’s girl and often shares her love for her dad and his music. In 2019 she penned a heartfelt message to her dad for his birthday.

“I love you so much, father!” she continued. “Not only are you talented but you’re so intelligent and wise. I love getting advice from you. Keep being great dad! If you ever need any reassurance that you are the goat [greatest of all time] (not just with this music stuff) with everything! Pick up your phone and call your daughter & that’s on Period! I love you, daddy!”

We are always here for a healthy and loving family and wish the Carters aa happy holidays!