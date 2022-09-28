Lil Wayne Celebrated His 40th Birthday With All Of His Kids By His Side — Meet Them!

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for The Goldwing Group

On Tuesday, September 27, rapper Lil Wayne officially entered his 40s and did so with a bash at LA’s The Nice Guy, attended by a who’s who of industry names. They included the legendary Keith Sweat, who showed up to perform, singing his classic “Don’t Stop Your Love.” Rapper YG was also there, along with sports commentator Shannon Sharpe and more were hand to celebrate. But no guests were more important, aside from the celebrant himself, than Wayne’s children. All four attended for the bash, which is a rarity. He’s often seen with them individually, but Weezy’s babies were all on hand for the party.

If you didn’t know, the “Lollipop” rapper has four children ranging in age from 12 to 23. They’re Reginae Carter, Dwayne Carter III, Kameron Carter and Neal Carter. He shares them (in order) with ex-wife Toya Johnson, Sarah Vivian, actress Lauren London and singer Nivea. They all seem to be close, and in their own way, bear a striking resemblance to the beloved Louisiana MC.

The star has had nothing but good things to say about being a dad, including on Twitter in 2012 when he shared, “I gotta say, I’ve done some pretty amazing things in my time but the BEST thing I’ve ever did is becoming & BEING a father.”

He also told MTV News in the past, “There’s nothing better than that, period — being a father. I’ve done so many things…I don’t get no joy like the joy I get being a father. Simple things like helping my daughter with her homework. Simple things like putting my sons to sleep.”

You love to hear it! But if you didn’t know much about the rapper’s brood, here’s a quick reminder of who’s who. Happy 40th Tunechi!