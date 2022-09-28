Home · Lifestyle

Lil Wayne Celebrated His 40th Birthday With All Of His Kids By His Side — Meet Them!

Allow us to help reintroduce you to the rapper's four children (and their moms) who came together to help their dad turn the big 4-0.
Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for The Goldwing Group
By Victoria Uwumarogie ·

On Tuesday, September 27, rapper Lil Wayne officially entered his 40s and did so with a bash at LA’s The Nice Guy, attended by a who’s who of industry names. They included the legendary Keith Sweat, who showed up to perform, singing his classic “Don’t Stop Your Love.” Rapper YG was also there, along with sports commentator Shannon Sharpe and more were hand to celebrate. But no guests were more important, aside from the celebrant himself, than Wayne’s children. All four attended for the bash, which is a rarity. He’s often seen with them individually, but Weezy’s babies were all on hand for the party.

If you didn’t know, the “Lollipop” rapper has four children ranging in age from 12 to 23. They’re Reginae Carter, Dwayne Carter III, Kameron Carter and Neal Carter. He shares them (in order) with ex-wife Toya Johnson, Sarah Vivian, actress Lauren London and singer Nivea. They all seem to be close, and in their own way, bear a striking resemblance to the beloved Louisiana MC.

The star has had nothing but good things to say about being a dad, including on Twitter in 2012 when he shared, “I gotta say, I’ve done some pretty amazing things in my time but the BEST thing I’ve ever did is becoming & BEING a father.”

He also told MTV News in the past, “There’s nothing better than that, period — being a father. I’ve done so many things…I don’t get no joy like the joy I get being a father. Simple things like helping my daughter with her homework. Simple things like putting my sons to sleep.”

You love to hear it! But if you didn’t know much about the rapper’s brood, here’s a quick reminder of who’s who. Happy 40th Tunechi!

Reginae Carter
Weezy F. Baby’s not so little girl is 23. She’s also his first child and has managed to make quite the name for herself on her own.
Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for The Goldwing Group
Reginae Carter
The beauty with her youthful mom, Toya Johnson (on the left).
Dwayne Carter III
The star’s second child, namesake Dwayne Carter III, with his mother, Sarah Vivian. He is set to turn 14 in October.
Prince Williams/Wireimage
Dwayne Carter III
Dwayne III with his father as a wee one!
Prince Williams/FilmMagic
Kameron Carter
Kameron Carter is the rapper’s third child, pictured here with mom Lauren London. He’s 13 years old.
Kameron Carter
Kameron seems to be a sports enthusiast like his dad. They’re often captured court side, or as they are here, at the ESPYs back in July 2022.
Neal Carter
Neal, then a little boy, is pictured with his mom, singer Nivea, and his famous father (who isn’t facing the camera). Neal is now 12.
Prince Williams/FilmMagic
Neal Carter
Neal, pictured here in the middle of his dad and brother Kameron, is growing up (and a loc lover like his pops!). While he looked a lot like Nivea as a little boy, we see Wayne on his face these days.
Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for The Goldwing Group