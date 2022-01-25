EXCLUSIVE: Angela Simmons And Reginae Carter Join Season 2 Of ‘Social Society’

ALLBLK

Angela Simmons and Reginae Carter are teaming up to add new perspectives to the second season of Social Society, the variety show from ALLBLK.

Combining social commentary and comedy using the expertise of season one host content creator Kendall Kyndall and new host radio personality Kendra G., the show is a fun, youthful companion to a broadcast landscape that includes The Real, Cocktails With Queens, and The Talk. It features celebrity interviews and in-depth discussions about trending topics and some of today’s most pressing issues.

Kyndall is known for his blunt interviewing style and hilarious television commentary.

He chatted with guests including Nene Leakes, Ray J, Da Brat, Blac Chyna, and Pastor John Gray on the first season of the show.

Often the subject of public curiosity and critique, Simmons and Carter will now have an opportunity to share their personal views on “lifestyle, love, politics, and everything in between.”

Social Society Creator and Executive Producer, Sheena D. Carter shared her excitement about the changes in the show’s hosting lineup.

Loading the player...

ALLBLK

“We’re excited to be back to work with the ALLBLK team as we look forward to a successful sophomore season with our amazing new hosts,” she said in a statement to ESSENCE.

“Connecting with the culture and inspiring thought-provoking conversations remains a top priority for our show. This season’s special guests and unfiltered interviews will allow our viewers to tap into what’s happening in the culture in a format that is authentic and relatable to them.”

“Season two will build on everything we’ve done with this show so far – entertaining and educating our viewers, highlighting the best of what social media has to offer, and most importantly, showcasing the Black experience from every possible angle,” added Brett Dismuke, General Manager of ALLBLK and WE tv.

“We could not be more excited to welcome Angela, Reginae, and Kendra G. as regular hosts, alongside the incomparable Kendall Kyndall. Mondays are about to be lit!”



Season 2 of Social Society premieres on ALLBLK Monday, February 7.