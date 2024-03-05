Lil Mendeecees Is All Grown Up And Walking At Paris Fashion Week

Derek White/Getty Images for True Religion

Many of us have watched Lil Mendeecees, son of reality stars Mendeecees Harris and Yandy Smith, grow up on Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta. Well, he has grown indeed because he’s now 18 years old and just walked in his first runway show in Paris. His father, Mendecees, had a proud dad moment and posted a video on Instagram of his mini-me behind the scenes at the show, which was for the brand The Fur and Leather Centre.

“Somebody about to walk in their first show in Paris!! Wow what a great experience to witness 🙏🏽,” papa Mendeecees wrote in a caption. During the video, he hyped his son up, asking him to step back so he could check out his outfit, which included a lush black fur jacket and white pants.

Yandy also commented on the post writing, “My big baby,” alongside multiple heart emojis.

Big and little Mendeecees also got to have some father-son time, which the entrepreneur posted on his page too. In one video they shared banter about who is cooler and we can’t get enough of the black boy joy in the City of Lights.

“@lilmendc thinks he’s flyer than me could you please tell him where he get it from!! School this young boy for me 🙏🏽🙏🏽,” the proud dad wrote.

Lil Mendeecees isn’t new to modeling. In 2023, he also did some runway work for the Fur and Leather Center. In 2022, he walked the runway for Milano Di Rouge. The budding model also isn’t the only grown up celebrity kid getting into their modeling bag presently. Solange’s son, Daniel Juelz Smith Jr., has also been on several runways as of late, including for Versace during Paris Fashion Week.

Mendeecees welcomed his namesake with Samantha Wallace and has three other children–two of which are with Yandy and one with his ex, Erika DeShazo. It’s nice seeing the dad of four bond with his children and be present for them through milestones like this.